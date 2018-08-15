News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Singing section proves popular with Canaries fans during Stevenage cup tie

David Freezer

Published: 2:01 PM August 15, 2018    Updated: 3:13 PM October 10, 2020
The singing section in full voice during the Carabao Cup match against Stevenage at Carrow Road Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

The singing section in full voice during the Carabao Cup match against Stevenage at Carrow Road Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

The new singing section at Carrow Road got off to a successful start for Norwich City fans on Tuesday night.

City worked with supporters groups Barclay End Norwich and Along Come Norwich to sell 150 seats specifically for a singing section in the back fives rows of block E of the Barclay Stand lower tier.

The section expanded to much more than 150 fans though, with more than 500 coming together to inject same added volume and atmosphere into Tuesday night's 3-1 victory over Stevenage in the first round of the Carabao Cup.

Barclay End Norwich initially formed to discuss issues around improving the atmosphere and tried their own singing sections at under-21 games in the past.

The singing section in full voice during the Carabao Cup match against Stevenage at Carrow Road Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

The singing section in full voice during the Carabao Cup match against Stevenage at Carrow Road Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Tuesday was the first time an official singing section was tried at a first team game though, with yellow and green flags also being waved among a total attendance of 11,687.

The initiative follows a friendly fan march from Riverside to the stadium on Saturday, ahead of the first league game of the season, with hundreds joining in ahead of the 4-3 loss to West Brom.

That followed City publishing the results of a survey of over 2,500 fans in which 81 percent said they would support safe standing and 61pc backed a singing section.

• Did you think the singing section was a success? Vote in our poll above

The singing section in full voice during the Carabao Cup match against Stevenage at Carrow Road Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

The singing section in full voice during the Carabao Cup match against Stevenage at Carrow Road Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

• See more reaction and photos below

The singing section in full voice during the Carabao Cup match against Stevenage at Carrow Road Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

The singing section in full voice during the Carabao Cup match against Stevenage at Carrow Road Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

The singing section in full voice during the Carabao Cup match against Stevenage at Carrow Road Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

The singing section in full voice during the Carabao Cup match against Stevenage at Carrow Road Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

The singing section in full voice during the Carabao Cup match against Stevenage at Carrow Road Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

The singing section in full voice during the Carabao Cup match against Stevenage at Carrow Road Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

