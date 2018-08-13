LISTEN: The PinkUn Norwich City Podcast talks West Brom, Stevenage and Sheffield United

Published: 4:55 PM August 13, 2018 Updated: 3:13 PM October 10, 2020

Teemu Pukki scored City's second goal during a 4-3 home loss to West Brom Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Listen to the latest edition of the PinkUn Norwich City Podcast, as we review the Canaries' 4-3 defeat to West Brom at Carrow Road and look ahead to games against Stevenage and Sheffield United.

Norwich City correspondent David Freezer was joined by deputy head of sport Mark Armstrong and Canaries fan Peter Raven to discuss the latest Canaries issues.

They review the dramatic home defeat to West Brom in the Championship and look ahead to Tuesday night's Carabao Cup first round tie against Stevenage at Carrow Road, before a league trip to Sheffield United.

