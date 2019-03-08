Search

Norwich City bosses agree to meet fans over membership system gripes

PUBLISHED: 17:09 06 September 2019 | UPDATED: 17:09 06 September 2019

Norwich City and West Ham's Premier League match at the London Stadium, Stratford . Norwich City is holding a series of meetings with fans about its controversial new membership system.

Norwich City and West Ham's Premier League match at the London Stadium, Stratford . Norwich City is holding a series of meetings with fans about its controversial new membership system.

Norwich City fans dissatisfied with the club's new membership system will have a chance to air their grievances in a series of meetings with club leaders.

The traveling Norwich fans during the Premier League match at the London Stadium, Stratford

The open consultations are part of an ongoing process to alleviate concerns about the system, which has seen fans pay up to £50 for a season membership to have the best chance of attending away games.

Despite Norwich City saying the tiered membership system would give fans a fair and equal chance to buy tickets, it has generated anger among supporters who said the system offered no reward for loyalty and had been implemented with limited fan engagement.

In a bid to sooth relations, Norwich's chief operating officer Ben Kensell and additional club representatives will attend four consultation meetings to hear supporters' feedback on the new system, which will help to shape the 2020/21 membership strategy.

Two meetings will be held at Carrow Road on Thursday, September 26 and Tuesday, October 22 from 6.30pm, with additional meetings scheduled with supporters in London on Thursday, September 12 and in Burnley, Lancashire on Saturday, September 21.

Places will be limited and those interested in attending are invited to register via the Norwich City Football Club website.

Norwich City unveiled and put on sale its 2019-20 Premier League ticket plan in June that included away match sales - with previously high demand set to reach new levels given the top-flight's £30 cap on prices for visiting fans.

