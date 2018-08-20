Norwich City loan watch: Praise for Wildschut after firing Bolton to another Championship win

Video

Published: 10:16 AM August 20, 2018 Updated: 3:16 PM October 10, 2020

The attitude of Norwich City loanee Yanic Wildschut has been praised by Bolton boss Phil Parkinson after the Dutchman proved to be the match-winner again for Wanderers.

The 26-year-old came off the bench at half-time at Reading and within three minutes scored what proved to be the game's only goal, using his pace to charge clean through before finishing clinically.

Wildschut had also scored the winner in a 2-1 victory at West Brom on the opening day and helped continue Bolton's surprise unbeaten start to the Championship campaign.

'He's one of those that I had to leave on the bench today and it typified the attitude that we want,' Trotters boss Parkinson told his club's website.

'He was great before the game, wishing the boys well and then he came on. It wasn't just the goal either, but his all-round performance working for the team was very good.'

Wildschut is on loan for the season and his Canaries contract is due to expire next summer. However, there is a January break clause in that deal and Norwich also have the option of a further 12 months.

Elsewhere, City defender Sean Raggett made his first Championship appearance for Rotherham, having made his debut in a 3-1 League Cup win over Wigan in midweek.

The 25-year-old kept his starting place for a tough trip to high-flying Leeds and played the full 90 minutes as the Millers were beaten 2-0.

In League Two, Diallang Jaiyesimi played 87 minutes of a 4-0 win at Notts County on Friday night and striker Tristan Abrahams came on in the 67th minute of Exeter's 1-1 home draw with Newport.

There was no action in Scotland for Adam Phillips and Mason Bloomfield, with Hamilton not having a game.

Greek midfielder Savvas Mourgos made his Dordrecht debut in the Dutch second tier, playing all of a 0-0 home draw with Helmond Sport on Friday.

On the same night, defender Marcel Franke played all of a 1-0 win at Magdeburg in the DFB Pokal first round, who also play in the German second tier.

