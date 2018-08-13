‘I’m totally happy with my goalkeepers’ – Farke explains Matthews’ City departure

Video

Published: 6:43 PM August 13, 2018 Updated: 3:13 PM October 10, 2020

Head coach Daniel Farke is happy with the goalkeeper options available to him at Norwich City and is not intending to replace Remi Matthews following the academy product's switch to Bolton.

The 24-year-old local lad has joined Wanderers on loan ahead of a permanent transfer being sealed when the January transfer window opens, having seemingly failed to impress Farke during pre-season.

Matthews' departure leaves Farke with new signing Tim Krul and Northern Ireland international Michael McGovern competing for the number one shirt and 20-year-old Aston Oxborough providing cover.

'You always look as a head coach and you want to add (Jordan) Pickford or Manuel Neuer or whatever – that would always be nice but I don't think Stuart Webber will sort this out,' Farke joked.

'I'm totally happy with my goalkeepers. It's a little bit tricky after such a game (Krul making an error during Saturday's 4-3 loss to West Brom) but in general I think we can be really pleased to have Tim Krul around.

'We trust Michael McGovern, he is always professional, always solid, I just can say – like with Remi – I don't want to judge what happened before I was in charge.

'I don't mind three years ago he was there with world class performances or unbelievably poor. All I can say is since I've worked with him he's always professional, always solid, I can always trust him, he's never injured, he's never ill, he's the first one in and the last one out.

'Last season we made the decision to give the number one shirt to a young goalkeeper (Angus Gunn) without any experience and he was there unbelievably supportive.

'Also I think Angus got to profit from him being calm, his experience, he backed him and was pretty important.

'Right now I think he was there with a pretty good pre-season, Tim Krul came in and played, he played the first games, we backed him and supported him.

'I think the best way to judge a goalkeeper is not to ask the head coach or the goalkeeper coach, because there are different opinions, ask the outfield players.

'I'm pretty sure if you asked 28 of our outfield players who train each and every day with Michael McGovern, you say we will have to play the next 40 games with him, every one of them will say 'so what, he's brilliant, we trust him'.'

Former Plymouth and Hamilton loanee Matthews started four of City's friendly games but the signing of former Newcastle number one Krul on a free transfer knocked him down the pecking order.

'Such a decision is always a bit difficult,' Farke explained, also revealing that McGovern will start Tuesday night's Carabao Cup first round home tie against League Two side Stevenage.

'Believe me, a sporting director, a board and always a head coach have always one wish, to develop their own academy talents who are there with lots of academy potential for the first team.

'It's the best way for identification of the player with the club, and for supporters to relate to the player, it's the cheapest solution and it's good for the reputation for the club, the head coach, the sporting director to develop a young talent.

'But if we are honest it is not possible to bring each and every talent through.

'I can't judge what happened before I was in charge. Remi was involved in four or five years of senior football where he wasn't given the number one shirt at the club.

'The last pre-season we decided we would play with Angus (Gunn) and this pre-season we felt we needed to give some chances for competition and in the end we came to the decision not to go with him as our number one into the season.

'It's always a tough decision because that's what you normally want, to bring your own academy talent into this position but it wasn't the right time for that.

'I think this is the right conclusion for the club because otherwise you always have this discussion because everyone wants him to play and support his big wish but you have other thoughts in your head.

'But also for Remi because it's not like he's 18 or 19 or whatever, he's 24 and another season of not playing he would be 25, so how long should he wait?

'He's a young man full of ambition and really desperate to play on this level, so if there is a chance for him to play on this level then I think it's the right decision for the club and him.

'We wish him all the best because he worked pretty long for the club and we wish him all the best. Hopefully one day he is able to fulfil his ambition to be number one at this level, so good luck to Remi.'