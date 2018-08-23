News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Sport > Norwich City F.C.

Former Canaries midfielder ‘delighted’ to be back in management with Livingston

Author Picture Icon

David Freezer

Published: 4:53 PM August 23, 2018    Updated: 3:16 PM October 10, 2020
Gary Holt, pictured during his time as a coach during Alex Neil's reign at Norwich City, is the new

Gary Holt, pictured during his time as a coach during Alex Neil's reign at Norwich City, is the new manager of Livingston Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Former Norwich City player and coach Gary Holt admits it was a frustrating wait to get back into management for him.

Gary Holt was back in Norwich City colours when he appeared for a legends team against Inter Forever

Gary Holt was back in Norwich City colours when he appeared for a legends team against Inter Forever at Carrow Road in May Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

The 38-year-old has been appointed manager of Scottish Premiership new boys Livingston on a one-year rolling contract, after Kenny Miller's short stint in charge as player-manager.

The former Scotland and Kilmarnock midfielder – who made 182 appearances for the Canaries between 2001 and 2005 – led Falkirk to the Scottish Championship play-offs in 2014 but rejoined Norwich as a coach after defeat to Hamilton.

After two years assisting first Neil Adams and then Alex Neil, Holt left in 2016 and has been searching for a return to management ever since.

'It's been frustrating the last for or five months trying to get a job,' he said. 'Whereas the first year I was kind of happy in what I was doing, finishing my Uefa Pro Licence and looking after different areas of my life.

'So it's been frustrating but I'm thankful now that I've got the chance to grab it with both hands and hopefully enhance what Livingston have achieved as a football club in the last couple of seasons.'

Holt was in the frame to take over from David Hopkin in the summer after the former Leeds midfielder stepped down weeks after sealing a second consecutive promotion for Livi.

You may also want to watch:

Instead it was former Rangers striker Miller who got the job but it is Holt – nicknamed Three Lungs by Norwich fans during his playing days – who will be in the dugout for Saturday's trip to fellow promoted side St Mirren on Saturday.

'If you're looking from the outside in, everything that Livingston have achieved in the last few seasons, back-to-back promotions, the off-field stuff, it's gearing it towards the pinnacle in Scottish football,' Holt continued, speaking to Sky Sports.

Most Read

  1. 1 Couple put up for sale £1.1m barn they saved from demolition
  2. 2 Bid for 240 new homes, Lidl store and 60-bed housing with care scheme
  3. 3 Tributes paid to popular Avenue Middle School head who taught thousands of Norwich children
  1. 4 Woman dies after fall from multi-storey car park
  2. 5 Rare chance to visit famous walled gardens for only second time ever
  3. 6 Photographer's breathtaking image of Norfolk coast scoops top prize
  4. 7 Person spits saliva and blood over Norwich restaurant's front door
  5. 8 Man fined for not wearing face mask in BP Garage
  6. 9 Robert Fleck among those to pay tribute to Norwich man with 'heart of gold'
  7. 10 Clothes shop to open third store in village after online videos top 10,000 views

'The age of the squad, the hunger, the desire when you look at them to play in games and then sitting talking to them and meeting the staff, it felt as if I'd been here a long time and was just natural.

'So I'm delighted to get the chance and hopefully we'll work well together and grow as a team.'

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Dereham market place. Picture: Ian Burt

Breckland District Council

Group slams 'dreadful' town market place and demands overhaul

Abigail Nicholson

Author Picture Icon
A heavy police presence remains the the Elms Road area of Red Lodge after a shooting on Sunday 4th A

Updated

Three people - including two teens - injured in shotgun attack

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
The collapse of Sir Philip Green's Arcadia Group has seen the closure of Topshop

9 big-name Norwich stores that won't reopen on April 12

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
Ricardas Puisys was found in fear and hiding in a woodland in Wisbech. He lived there, undetected, for five years.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary | Special Report

'I lived in the woods' - Suspected murder victim reveals five year ordeal

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus