Premier League not expecting further postponements due to coronavirus ahead of City's home clash with Saints

Norwich City are scheduled to host Southampton at Carrow Road in the Premier League on Saturday Picture: Paul Harding/PA Wire PA Wire

With the Premier League currently not expecting to postpone any further fixtures due to coronavirus, here is the latest information Norwich City supporters need to know ahead of Saturday's home clash with Southampton.

City, along with all football clubs in England, continue to receive guidance from the relevant government and football governing bodies about the containment of the Covid-19 virus ahead of Saturday's home clash with Southampton in the top flight.

Guidance is likely to be issued to supporters ahead of the game, in line with government advice such as focusing on thorough hand washing, avoiding physical contact where possible, not touching your face, hands and nose when possible and to cover coughs and sneezes.

Traditional pre-game handshakes were banned ahead of last weekend's Premier League matches, with City's players following that plan ahead of their 1-0 defeat at Sheffield United.

The impact on the sporting calendar remains an evolving issue however, with some midweek games in European competitions being played behind closed doors and with the football season on hold until at least April 12 in Italy, due to the advancement of the outbreak in the worst hit European country - where there have been over 9,000 confirmed cases and more than 450 deaths.

In contrast, six people have died in the UK and a total of under 400 people have tested positive for the flu-like virus, which can be particularly dangerous for the elderly and those with underlying health conditions.

However, the NHS has said an epidemic in the UK is 'likely', with people who think they may be affected by coronavirus advised to call the NHS 111 phone service for further advice - and not to go to their GP or A&E.

Furthermore, there have so far been no confirmed cases in Norfolk, with 29 in the East of England region in latest figures, including just one in Suffolk and one in Cambridgeshire.

National newspaper reports at the weekend had suggested the Premier League is considering a plan to ban over-70s from attending games but no such official guidance has been made so far.

After this Saturday's home game against Southampton (3pm kick-off), the Canaries are due to host Manchester United at Carrow Road in the FA Cup quarter-finals on Sunday, March 22 (4.30pm), which is followed by a break from league action for scheduled international fixtures.

A Premier League statement said: 'Tonight's Premier League match between Manchester City and Arsenal has been postponed as a precautionary measure following the announcement on Tuesday that (Olympiacos owner) Evangelos Marinakis has contracted COVID-19.

'Thirteen days ago, Olympiacos played Arsenal at Emirates Stadium in the UEFA Europa League and Mr Marinakis met with several Arsenal squad members and staff.

'Following medical advice, Arsenal FC and Manchester City FC consider it is necessary to postpone their fixture due to be played this evening, Wednesday 11 March, to give time to fully assess the situation.

'The Premier League has therefore agreed that tonight's match will be rearranged.

'We understand this will cause inconvenience and cost to fans planning to attend the game but Arsenal, Manchester City and the Premier League have agreed that the short notice of Mr Marinakis' infection means there is no alternative but to take the time to complete a proper assessment of risk.

'All necessary measures are being taken and the Premier League currently has no plans to postpone any other matches.'

Marinakis is also the owner of Championship club Nottingham Forest and attended Friday's 3-0 home defeat to Millwall, but have now confirmed 'all players, staff and officers have been tested for the coronavirus and all results have come back negative'.

With the outbreak still evolving on a global scale, it remains to be seen how the situation will evolve in the coming days and weeks in wider society, as well as in sport.

The world players' union, Fifpro, has also issued a statement today to emphasise that players are concerned about their health being put at risk, saying: 'Fifpro continues to monitor the consequences of the spread of Coronavirus and its impact on football. Travel and attendance around games creates a high risk, affecting spectators, players, match officials and club staff. We ask authorities and competition organisers to take transparent, reasonable and consistent decisions based on government advice.

'Professional footballers are concerned about themselves, their families and friends being exposed to the Coronavirus. For players their exposure could come during travel, training and match days. Any actions relating to these activities must be coordinated in close cooperation with players and their unions.

'We ask that employers and competition organizers respect the wishes of players to take short-term precautionary measures including suspending training or competitions. We support the players and their associations who have requested a suspension or postponement of football activities in their countries or regions.

'Professional football is heavily affected by this situation. Matches behind closed doors and cancellations have an effect on the revenue streams and cash flow of small and medium sized clubs. The football industry should consider extraordinary solidarity measures to protect the industry and support clubs in need through financial assistance or advanced payments.

'As the situation changes, it is important to strengthen coordination among international football stakeholders, governments and public health experts in order to take the best possible course of action for our people and our industry.'

