Moroccan striker announced as Norwich City’s second youth signing of the day

Gassan Ahadme has joined the Canaries' youth ranks from Gimnastic de Manresa Picture: Norwich City FC Norwich City FC

Norwich City have made a second youth signing of the day, claiming to have beaten a host of European clubs to the signing of Morocco-born striker Gassan Ahadme.

The 18-year-old joins from Spanish amateur side Gimnastic de Manresa, who play in Group Three of the División de Honor Juvenil, the top level of Spanish football’s under-18 league system.

Gimnastic compete against youth teams from the likes of Barcelona, Mallorca, Zaragoza and Girona, with Ahadme the league’s top scorer last season with 10 goals.

“It’s a great feeling because I was playing in a small team in Spain and it’s a great thing for me and a new life. I hope it all goes okay,” Ahadme said.

“I was playing in small team called Gimnastic de Manresa. It’s not a very famous team. I first heard of Norwich’s interest in December. They watched me a few times and then asked me to come on trial.

“I was very happy. When I came on trial here, I did my best and finally got the chance to sign. The trial was good. The weather was slightly different for me because it’s much colder here but I really enjoyed it.”

City claim to have beaten off ‘competition from a host of other European clubs’ and have also confirmed that Ahadme will initially train and play with the under-23 and under-18 squads.

Speaking to the Canaries’ website, Ahadme added: “It’s a really big opportunity for me and I want to enjoy it as much as I can. I have come here to do as best as I can and try and get into the first-team.”

The striker’s signing follows hot on the heels of confirmation of the signing of Luton defender Akin Famewo, another who will initially join the club’s youth ranks.