Search

Advanced search

Video

ANALYSIS: Watch Michael Bailey’s video verdict as Norwich City maul Millers – in the end

01 December, 2018 - 19:55
Norwich City correspondent Michael Bailey delivers his verdict from Carrow Road, as the Canaries swat aside Paul Warne's Rotherham United - eventually.

Norwich City correspondent Michael Bailey delivers his verdict from Carrow Road, as the Canaries swat aside Paul Warne's Rotherham United - eventually.

Archant

Norwich City correspondent Michael Bailey delivers his video verdict and analysis, as the Canaries turn around another deficit to maintain their Championship lead.

Joe Newell’s first-half pounce on a spill from Tim Krul – albeit with a hint of offside – gave Rotherham a lead that also gave even more encouragement up to half time.

However the second half was a very different story as Todd Cantwell’s first senior goal for the Canaries kicked off their stylish comeback.

Max Aarons’ soon followed with his first Championship goal – assisted by Cantwell – before Teemu Pukki’s 12th goal of the campaign finally secured all three points six minutes from time.

The win ensured City stay a point clear of Leeds at the summit, but now five ahead of third place with West Brom in action on Monday night.

MORE: How it unfolded – Norwich City 3-1 Rotherham United

With a free midweek, Bolton make the same trip to Carrow Road next Saturday (3pm) – the Canaries’ third successive opponent in the current bottom six.

Saturday trips to Bristol City (5.30pm) and Blackburn (3pm) then follow before the Christmas schedule arrives.

Each and every Norwich City first-team game, our reporters will be on the scene. If you see them – especially with their cameras – say hello.

For the latest Norwich City news and opinion follow Michael Bailey on the following channels…

Michael Bailey on Twitter @michaeljbailey

Michael Bailey on Facebook @mbjourno

Michael Bailey on Instagram @mrmichaeljbailey

Topic Tags:

Latest from the EDP

Fears raised for future of Golden Triangle pub

Inside the Garden House in Pembroke Road, Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Video Swashbuckling Norwich City get Daniel Farke’s vote after a 3-1 Rotherham fightback

Daniel Farke celebrates with the home fans after a 3-1 win Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

‘I’m ashamed’: Finance boss stole £1 million to fuel online gambling addiction

Steven Girling from Costessey stole £1m from his employer while he was addicted to online gambling. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Video Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s 3-1 Championship win against Rotherham United

Todd Cantwell notched his first senior goal for Norwich City against Rotherham Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Policeman from Norfolk denies spying on naked female officer in shower

Police officer Oliver Darby, from Burnham Market, has pleaded not guilty at Inner London Crown Court to one count of observing a person doing a private act for his sexual gratification. Picture: UK LAW NEWS.

Live

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

EDP Sport

Sport Opinion

View all EDP Columnists

Video ANALYSIS: Watch Michael Bailey’s video verdict as Norwich City maul Millers – in the end

Michael Bailey
Norwich City correspondent Michael Bailey delivers his verdict from Carrow Road, as the Canaries swat aside Paul Warne's Rotherham United - eventually.

Opinion ‘This is a special time for the club’ – Canaries fans thrilled to see starlets play key role in comeback victory

David Freezer
Norwich City academy products Max Aarons, right, and Todd Cantwell celebrate taking the lead against Rotherham Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Opinion David Freezer: Trybull or Vrancic need to fill the Leitner shaped hole to keep City on track

David Freezer
There was a Moritz Leitner shaped hole in Norwich City's team at Hull Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Opinion Robin Sainty: Norwich City’s ‘mojo’ may be key to Timm Klose’s future

Robin Sainty
A word in your ear ...Timm Klose and Daniel Farke Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Opinion Band of Brothers who play strictly to their strengths

Chris Lakey
How Rotherham United's Will Vaulks celebrates scoring Picture: PA

Most Read Sport

Video Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s 3-1 Championship win against Rotherham United

Todd Cantwell notched his first senior goal for Norwich City against Rotherham Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Updated Ed Balls to step down as Norwich City chairman

Ed Balls will step down from his role as Norwich City chairman on Boxing Day Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

MATCHDAY LIVE: Norwich City v Rotherham – Canaries aim to spoil Paul Warne’s big day

Norwich City return to Carrow Road action as they welcome Paul Warne's Rotherham United hoping to preserve their EFL Championship lead.

Academy boys complete the comeback as Canaries roar back to the Championship summit

Max Aarons of Norwich scores his sides 2nd goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Video Daniel Farke wary of ‘dangerous’ transfer window

Teemu Pukki's prolific goalscoring form has already seen him touted with interest from Turkey Picture: Matt Wilkinson/Focus Images Ltd
Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 0°C

min temp: 0°C

Five-day forecast

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists