ANALYSIS: Watch Michael Bailey’s video verdict as City dig in at St Andrew’s

Norwich City correspondent Michael Bailey delivers his video verdict and analysis, as the Canaries salvage an opening 2018-19 EFL Championship draw at Birmingham City.
The Canaries twice found themselves behind to a Birmingham side that have been under a transfer embargo all summer.
And twice, Onel Hernández popped up with an equaliser – the second of while arrived in the fourth minute of injury time.
That ensured Daniel Farke's City side survived their first test of the new season with Ben Marshall, Jordan Rhodes, Teemu Pukki, Tim Krul and Kenny McLean all making their competitive debuts for the club.
City make their Carrow Road bow the following Saturday as they entertain Premier League relegatees West Bromwich Albion (3pm), before Stevenage arrive three days later for the first round of the Carabao Cup.
City then head to Sheffield United the next weekend, for a reunion with Chris Wilder at Bramall Lane.
Each and every Norwich City first-team game, our reporters will be on the scene. If you see them – especially with their cameras – say hello.
