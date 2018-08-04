ANALYSIS: Watch Michael Bailey’s video verdict as City dig in at St Andrew’s

Video

Published: 6:51 PM August 4, 2018 Updated: 3:13 PM October 10, 2020

PinkUn Show host Michael Bailey gives his immediate video verdict on Norwich City's opening 2018-19 Championship 2-2 draw at Birmingham City. - Credit: Archant

Norwich City correspondent Michael Bailey delivers his video verdict and analysis, as the Canaries salvage an opening 2018-19 EFL Championship draw at Birmingham City.

The Canaries twice found themselves behind to a Birmingham side that have been under a transfer embargo all summer.

And twice, Onel Hernández popped up with an equaliser – the second of while arrived in the fourth minute of injury time.

That ensured Daniel Farke's City side survived their first test of the new season with Ben Marshall, Jordan Rhodes, Teemu Pukki, Tim Krul and Kenny McLean all making their competitive debuts for the club.

MORE: How it unfolded – Norwich City's 2-2 draw at Birmingham

City make their Carrow Road bow the following Saturday as they entertain Premier League relegatees West Bromwich Albion (3pm), before Stevenage arrive three days later for the first round of the Carabao Cup.

City then head to Sheffield United the next weekend, for a reunion with Chris Wilder at Bramall Lane.

