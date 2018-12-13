Search

Advanced search

Scotland international could bolster City U23s during Wolfsburg clash

13 December, 2018 - 07:00
Kenny McLean could make his return from injury as Norwich City U23s take on Wolfsburg Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Kenny McLean could make his return from injury as Norwich City U23s take on Wolfsburg Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Paul Chesterton

First-team involvement is set to bolster Norwich City Under-23s as they face European opponents at Carrow Road this evening.

Former Aberdeen midfielder Kenny McLean was injured during Carabao Cup action against Stevenage in August Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus ImagesFormer Aberdeen midfielder Kenny McLean was injured during Carabao Cup action against Stevenage in August Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Kenny McLean could make his long-awaited return from injury as the Canaries try to keep their Premier League International Cup campaign alive.

The likes of Ben Marshall, Felix Passlack and Dennis Srbeny are all short of game time, while out-favour-duo Ivo Pinto and Nelson Oliveira have also featured for the U23s at times this season.

Only three over-age outfield players can be selected for the game though, a 7pm kick-off which David Wright’s team need to win to stand a chance of qualifying from Group C.

Scotland midfielder McLean had to have ankle surgery just three games into his City career, after being caught by a late tackle during a 3-1 home win over Stevenage in the first round of the Carabao Cup in August.

The 26-year-old summer arrival returned to team training last week, with head coach Daniel Farke saying: “He will train with the under-23s and if everything works then perhaps he can even be involved in the under-23 games against Wolfsburg.

“We are looking forward to having him back. He is pretty close.”

It looks unlikely that fit-again skipper Grant Hanley will be on U23 duty again, with Timm Klose pulling out of Saturday’s 3-2 win over Bolton in the warm-up, leaving youngster Ben Godfrey to deputise at short notice.

Long-term injury victims Matt Jarvis (knee and ankle), Carlton Morris (knee) and Louis Thompson (shoulder) have all been back in training recently but are yet to make an U23 return.

Farke added: “Louis is doing some running stuff on the pitch and some technical exercises but he will need a few more weeks before his shoulder is ready for the duels.”

Some of the younger members of the U23s squad are unlikely to be involved against Wolfsburg as well, due to last night’s FA Youth Cup tie at Port Vale.

The Germans thrashed Athletic Bilbao 4-0 in their opening game but the Spanish side bounced back with a 3-0 win against a young Norwich team last month.

However, Wolfsburg were beaten 2-1 by Tottenham last week, who City will take on at Colney on Friday, January 18.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Latest from the EDP

War veteran, 92, died ‘horrible death’ day after being given all clear by hospital

William Atherton served in the Royal Navy. Aged 92, he was discharged from the Queen Elizabeth Hospital with an undetected bowel obstruction and died the next day. Picture: Atherton Family

Revealed: A serial conwoman’s trail of deceit

Natalie Rivers was jailed for 20 months for theft. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Plenty of Fish conwoman from Norwich stole man’s life savings and made false rape allegation against him

Natalie Rivers. Picture: Natalie Rivers

Video Nine cheap and free things to do in Norfolk this week - from ice skating to meeting reindeer

Norwich ice rink at Norwich Castle Gardens. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Scotland international could bolster City U23s during Wolfsburg clash

Kenny McLean could make his return from injury as Norwich City U23s take on Wolfsburg Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Live

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

EDP Sport

Sport Opinion

View all EDP Columnists

WATCH: We’re having moose for dessert – The PinkUn Show #160 on all things Norwich City

Michael Bailey
The PinkUn Show returns to cover all Norwich City bases from down the pub, with Michael Bailey and guests.

Opinion Ian Clarke: Actually Moose, Norwich City would be brilliant for the Premier League

ian clarke
Norwich Head Coach Daniel Farke celebrates victory with the home fans the end of the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 08/12/2018

Video ‘I think it is bad for English football that Norwich and Leeds are the top two in the Championship’ - The Moose

Chris Lakey
Ian Abrahams, also known as The Moose Picture: PA

Jack Reeve: Make no mistake, Norwich City are the real deal

Jack Reeve
City fans are starting to believe this could be their year, says Jack Reeve. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Opinion Michael Bailey: Regardless of the next five months, Carrow Road is set for a special clash of the legends

Michael Bailey
Russell Martin and Wes Hoolahan, centre, celebrate Norwich City's play-off final success at Wembley with their Canaries team-mates in 2015. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Most Read Sport

Late winner from Barkarson earns FA Youth Cup win for City U18s

Atli Barkarson scored the winner for Norwich City u18s at Port Vale Picture: Sonya Duncan

Opinion Ian Clarke: Actually Moose, Norwich City would be brilliant for the Premier League

Norwich Head Coach Daniel Farke celebrates victory with the home fans the end of the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 08/12/2018

Success of first legends game teed up chance of further Carrow Road fun for good causes

Just short of 18,000 watched Norwich City Legends take on Inter Forever at Carrow Road in May Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

‘I want to score past him’ – Finland team-mate is next focus for City’s top scorer

Teemu Pukki of Norwich applauds the fans at the end of the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 08/12/2018

WATCH: We’re having moose for dessert – The PinkUn Show #160 on all things Norwich City

The PinkUn Show returns to cover all Norwich City bases from down the pub, with Michael Bailey and guests.
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 6°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists