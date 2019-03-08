Maddison loving 'brilliant' debut Premier League season after winning Leicester award

James Maddison has enjoyed a successful first season at Leicester City Picture: Nigel French/PA PA Wire/PA Images

James Maddison's rapid development into a Premier League star has continued after being named Young Player of the Season by Leicester City fans.

The creative 22-year-old was named Player of the Season at Norwich City after tearing up the Championship during 2017-18, earning a move to the Foxes reportedly worth an initial £21million.

His success has continued with seven goals and seven assists from 35 games during his debut top-flight campaign, earning his first England senior call-up earlier in the season, although he is yet to earn his first cap.

"It's been a brilliant one for me, to be honest," said Maddison, who was nominated for the EFL Player of the Season award last year.

"I've learnt so much and I've learnt so much about myself as well, as much as everything else. It's been a fantastic season, I feel like I've been here for years as part of the family.

"It's a fantastic club and one I'm very proud to be a part of, so it's a real honour to get this award ahead of so many other brilliant nominees.

"I couldn't believe it when my name was read out, I'm really thankful."

Leicester are ninth ahead of their final game of the season, at home to Chelsea on Sunday, looking to make sure of a top-half finish.

The Coventry City academy product - signed by the Canaries for around £2.5m in January 2016 - signed for the Foxes under former manager Claude Puel but has continued to play a key part since Brendan Rodgers arrived from Celtic in February.

"You never know what to expect when you step up," Maddison added, speaking to Leicester's website. "I'd only ever played in League One and the Championship.

"The Premier League is a completely different league to be honest, and it's got the best players in the world. It's the best league in the world for a reason.

"I feel like I've had a good debut season in the Premier League, one that could have been better and it could have been worse, but I'm a harsh critic of myself.

"Like I said, to pick up this award ahead of such talented individuals, it's really special and I can only thank the people that voted for me. It means a great deal."