Luton have found their shooting boots ahead of Canaries test

Published: 6:45 AM July 25, 2018 Updated: 3:13 PM October 10, 2020

Luton Town boss Nathan Jones wants to start putting the finishing touches to his pre-season preparations against Norwich City tonight.

The former Brighton and Yeovil midfielder led Luton to the play-off semi-finals during his first year in charge and went on to earn automatic promotion as runners-up in League Two with 88 points and almost 100 goals last season.

His side welcome City to Kenilworth Road (7.45pm) ahead of another home friendly against League Two side Notts County on Saturday, as they prepare for their opening game at Portsmouth.

'What you want is good tests,' the Welshman said. 'We didn't want to play two Championship sides, we wanted a Championship side and a League Two side and one that we thought were strong.

'And then Norwich is a different kind of test as well, a big game, something different for the fans, a real good test for us and that's why we had Leicester last year, Norwich this year.'

The Hatters started pre-season with a 6-2 win over the Canaries of non-league, Hitchin Town, before a training camp in Slovenia and a 2-0 defeat to Croatian side HNK Rijeka. After returning to England, Jones' team racked up the goals against more non-league opposition when they won 5-1 at Chesham Town and then 6-3 at St Albans Town on Saturday.

'We're stepping up the levels, we've shown that in possession we've carried on from where we left off last year in terms of goals, the attacking options and the play that we've displayed,' Jones continued.

'We've scored six (against St Albans) and it could have been a lot more, especially in the first half, we were excellent. One thing we have to do is make sure we keep the back door shut.'

Star striker Danny Hylton, who scored 21 league goals last season, scored a hat-trick at the weekend.

'It's good for Danny, he thrives on goals and his performances have merited that,' Jones added after the win at St Albans, speaking to Town's website.

'He scored in midweek as well so he's cranking up the levels and finding that form at the right time.'