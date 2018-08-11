MATCHDAY LIVE: Norwich City 3 West Brom 4 – A dramatic return to Carrow Road action

Live

Published: 5:52 PM August 11, 2018 Updated: 3:13 PM October 10, 2020

Norwich City finally get to taste Carrow Road again, as they welcome West Bromwich Albion in their first EFL Championship home game of the 2018-19 season. - Credit: Archant

Follow all the build-up, live score, action and reaction as we bring you full coverage of Norwich City's home bow for the 2018-19 EFL Championship season as West Bromwich Albion visit, in our Matchday Live blog from Carrow Road.

Our City correspondents Paddy Davitt, Michael Bailey and David Freezer are following the Canaries from the matchday build-up to full-time fallout all season long.

They bring you all the action and talking points before, during and after Saturday afternoon's first appearance at Carrow Road of the 2018-19 EFL Championship campaign – as City take on Darren Moore's Baggies (3pm), who were relegated from the Premier League last term.

The Canaries came from behind twice at St Andrew's to earn an opening 2-2 draw against Birmingham last weekend.

Meanwhile, Albion have already played twice – suffering a shock opening 2-1 defeat at home to Bolton thanks to Yanic Wildschut's late winner, before Matt Phillips equally late equaliser claimed a point at Nottingham Forest on Tuesday night.

City make a swift return to Carrow Road, with their Carabao Cup first round tie at home to Stevenage on Tuesday evening (7.45pm).

Daniel Farke's squad then face Sheffield United next Saturday (3pm), for a reunion with Chris Wilder at Bramall Lane.

Each and every Norwich City first-team game, our reporters will be on the scene. If you see them – especially with their cameras – say hello.

