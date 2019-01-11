Search

Issue 10 of PinkUn out now

MATCHDAY LIVE: West Brom v Norwich City – Canaries take on automatic promotion rivals

11 January, 2019 - 23:55
Norwich City resume their Championship challenge with a trip to automatic promotion rivals West Bromwich Albion.

Archant

Follow all the build-up, live score, action and reaction as we bring you full coverage of Norwich City’s 2018-19 EFL Championship clash with West Bromwich Albion, in our Matchday Live blog from The Hawthorns.

If viewing our live debate on a phone or tablet please make sure your browser and operating system are updated to the latest versions

Our correspondents Paddy Davitt, Michael Bailey and David Freezer are following the Canaries from the matchday build-up to full-time fallout all season long.

They will bring you all the action and talking points before, during and after Saturday’s trip to Darren Moore’s high-flying Baggies (3pm kick-off).

• Follow live updates from the match and the rest of the day as it unfolds, above

Daniel Farke’s side saw their FA Cup campaign end at the first hurdle, with Carrow Road defeat to League One leaders Portsmouth.

With draws against Nottingham Forest and Brentford in the Championship, as well as a home defeat to Derby, City are currently four games without a victory as the side sitting second in the second tier are hosted by the team two places below them.

West Brom did make progress into the fourth round after beating Wigan at home, but haven’t won either of their previous two league outings – and will now have to do without influential loanee Harvey Barnes, who was recalled by Leicester City on Friday lunchtime.

The Canaries are now in a tricky run of Championship fixtures, with play-off hopefuls Birmingham the visitors to Carrow Road on Friday (7.45pm) before Chris Wilder’s Sheffield United follow suit the following Saturday.

Each and every Norwich City first-team game, our reporters will be on the scene. If you see them – especially with their cameras – say hello.

