Football fan turns £10 into £19k with Norwich City bet

PUBLISHED: 10:49 15 April 2019 | UPDATED: 10:49 15 April 2019

The traveling Norwich fans before the Sky Bet Championship match at the DW Stadium, Wigan. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

The traveling Norwich fans before the Sky Bet Championship match at the DW Stadium, Wigan. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Paul Chesterton

A Ladbrokes punter from Norwich has won big with an accumulator bet that included a prediction on Norwich City finishing top of the Championship.

A Ladbrokes punter cashed out £19,000 on an accumulator bet that involved Norwich City. Photo: Courtesy of LabrokesA Ladbrokes punter cashed out £19,000 on an accumulator bet that involved Norwich City. Photo: Courtesy of Labrokes

Having selected four sides to win the top four divisions in English football before a ball was kicked this season, the plucky punter cashed out a whopping £19,620.04 in the first weekend of April- from just a £10 stake.

The anonymous fan predicted Manchester City to win the Premier League, Norwich to win the Championship, Luton to win League One and Lincoln to win League Two.

With the odds in their favour for three of the four teams, but uncertainty over Manchester City's progress, they decided on an early payout at the beginning of the month.

If they'd let the bet ride, however, they could have won just under £50,000 in the case of all four teams finishing top.

Alex Apati of Ladbrokes said: “Our Norwich based winner has watched three of his four selections breeze their divisions in recent weeks, but Liverpool's resilience at the top of the table has forced an early-cash out to the cool sound of £19k.”

As it stands the odds on each team finishing top are:

Man City - 8/11

Norwich - 1/8

Luton - 1/8

Lincoln - 1/250

If the customer was to put that £10 on now, they'd win £21.95

