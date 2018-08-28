Search

Is this the oldest footage of a Canaries match at Carrow Road?

PUBLISHED: 10:57 05 December 2018 | UPDATED: 12:21 05 December 2018

Noel Kinsey's goal had earned the Canaries an FA Cup replay against top-flight champions Portsmouth Picture: Archant library

Is this video of a 1950 FA Cup clash with Portsmouth at Carrow Road the oldest available footage of a Norwich City match?

The footage has emerged after the Canaries were drawn against Pompey in this season’s FA Cup third round – just the third time the teams will face each other in the cup competition, despite having met on 58 occasions overall.

While that game will not be played until January, it has teed up an intriguing tie with Norwich currently leading the Championship and Portsmouth top of League One.

It was very different in the third round in January 1950 though, when the south coast side were the reigning champions of England and on their way to retaining the First Division title, and City were in Third Division South.

The first game was a 1-1 draw at Fratton Park in front of over 42,000 spectators, when Noel Kinsey earned a replay for the Canaries in the second half, cancelling out a goal from Lindy Delaphena which would later emerge as coming from a handball.

That teed up a Carrow Road replay the following Thursday – which almost brought Norwich to a standstill, with a record-breaking attendance of 43,129.

City's all-time top goal-scorer Johnny Gavin, who scored 132 goals for Norwich, couldn't find the back of the net during the 1950 FA Cup games against Portsmouth Picture: Archant libraryCity's all-time top goal-scorer Johnny Gavin, who scored 132 goals for Norwich, couldn't find the back of the net during the 1950 FA Cup games against Portsmouth Picture: Archant library

It was the first time a crowd of over 40,000 had been officially recorded at the stadium, breaking the club’s previous record attendance of 37,863 against Notts County in a Third Division South game in April 1948 – although that remains the club’s Football League record.

Doug Lochhead’s side set the pace, according to the British Pathé video footage, and were holding their top-flight visitors 0-0 at the break.

However a double from Duggie Reid, including a late penalty, ensured safe passage for Pompey into the fourth round and left the huge crowd disappointed.

NCFC team v Portsmouth at Carrow Road in 1950: Ken Nethercott, John Duffy, Lewis Bill, Don Pickwick, Norman Low (C), Ivan Armes, Johnny Gavin, Noel Kinsey, Ron Ashman, Terry Ryder, John Church

• You can watch the British Pathé video above, do you know of any older video footage featuring a Canaries match? Email david.freezer@archant.co.uk

Ken Nethercott was in goal for Norwich during the 1950 cup clash with Pompey Picture: Archant libraryKen Nethercott was in goal for Norwich during the 1950 cup clash with Pompey Picture: Archant library

• Since this article was published one suggestion of older footage has been made, featuring in a video about life in Norwich between 1947 and 1949 in the East Anglian Film Archive.

Nine minutes into the video, which can be viewed by clicking here, there is footage of a 4-0 win over Aldershot from September 1949.

City won the Third Division South game thanks to a brace apiece from Noel Kinsey and Allenby Driver, in front of a crowd of 24,651.

Norman Low captained City against Portsmouth in 1950 Photo: Archant libraryNorman Low captained City against Portsmouth in 1950 Photo: Archant library

Live

