Idah on target as City U23s endure difficult night against West Brom

Adam Idah scored but City's U23s were beaten 6-2 by West Brom Picture: Ian Burt Archant 2018

Adam Idah’s ninth goal of the season was scant consolation on a difficult night for Norwich City Under-23s at Colney, as West Brom romped to a 6-2 victory.

A young Canaries side without U23 regulars including keeper Jon McCracken, left-back Caleb Richards and top scorer Anthnoy Spyrou – fresh from being nominated for the PL2 Player of the Month award for January – were 3-0 down at the break on Friday night.

Highly-rated 16-year-old striker Morgan Rogers was the star of the show for the Baggies with a hat-trick, with a deflected Alfie Payne shot giving City a lifeline at 4-1 in the 51st minute and Idah’s ninth goal in 16 games making it 5-2.

The sixth sealed a tough debut for 19-year-old keeper Nick Hayes though, after the former Ipswich Town trainee had joined on a short-term deal.

Next up for David Wright’s squad is a Premier League Cup tie against Exeter U23s at Colney on Monday, February 11 (7pm kick-off).

City U23s: Hayes; Kamal, Jones (C), Lomas, Barkarson; Milovanovic, Scully (Ahadme 70); Thorvaldsson, Payne, Coley; Idah. Unused subs: Barden (GK), Omobamidele, Dronfield, Barnes