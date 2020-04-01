Search

Advanced search

Transfer tales: Leicester boss finally got his man, just eight years later than he hoped

01 April, 2020 - 12:00
Ryan Bennett took the long route round to working with Brendan Rodgers. Picture: PA

Ryan Bennett took the long route round to working with Brendan Rodgers. Picture: PA

PA Wire/PA Images

The latest in the Norwich City transfer tales series sees Mark Armstrong reveal how the story of Ryan Bennett’s move to Carrow Road unfolded in January 2012

Ryan Bennett enjoyed five years at Carrow Road before moving to Wolves. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus ImagesRyan Bennett enjoyed five years at Carrow Road before moving to Wolves. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Brendan Rodgers finally got his man earlier this season... and it was eight years in the making.

Rodgers completed the loan signing of Ryan Bennett from Wolves in January with a view to a £5m move when this season is completed.

However, had it not been for Norwich City, Rodgers would have worked with the defender long before now.

It was January 31, 2012 and I was manning the transfer blog on pinkun.com. It had been a relatively quiet window from a City perspective with just Jonny Howson completing a £2.5m move despite the midfielder suffering a knee injury whilst Oli Johnson had moved to Swindon Town on a free transfer.

Ryan Bennett signed for Norwich City in January 2012. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus ImagesRyan Bennett signed for Norwich City in January 2012. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

It was getting late and it seemed the rumour of Ian Harte being seen at the Tesco in Sprowston didn’t have a lot of foundation to it...

Anyway, I was on the late shift with main Norwich City writer Paddy Davitt. After all the normal toings and froings of transfer deadline day it seemed this one would pass without a signing. I was bracing myself for the normal toxic reaction from some supporters when their team doesn’t sign someone on deadline day.

And then...

Paddy’s phone started ringing at 10.55pm, it was Alan Swann from the Peterborough Evening Telegraph.

Ryan Bennett made a u-turn in Windsor to sign for Norwich City instead of Swansea. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus ImagesRyan Bennett made a u-turn in Windsor to sign for Norwich City instead of Swansea. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Alan wanted to know if we had heard anything about Ryan Bennett possibly signing... neither of us had at that stage.

When it comes to a trusted journalist like Alan there wouldn’t be any smoke without fire.

A few calls were made and it was clear this was a deal that was definitely on. The transfer blog went nuclear and suddenly frantic calls were being made to Archant’s production centre at Thorpe that we may be a little late as we had a developing story. Fans wouldn’t have forgiven either Paddy or I for putting out a paper without news that Bennett had agreed a three-and-a-half-year deal at Carrow Road.

Picture archives were plundered for any involving Bennett whilst Paddy found out as much as he could about the youngster, who was making his name as a cultured centre back at Peterborough.

Leicester City Manager Brendan Rodgers during the Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 28/02/2020Leicester City Manager Brendan Rodgers during the Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 28/02/2020

There was a buzz on the sports desk and whilst I tried to update all the watchers of the transfer blog Paddy found out that Bennett had actually been on his way to Swansea before Norwich hijacked the deal.

A back page needed to be filled by the 11.30pm deadline at the time and as ever Paddy obliged.

“Swansea were interested and I had to make my way down there because of the 11 o’clock deadline,” said Bennett after signing.

“I got near Windsor then got the phone call to turn around. That’s football and it’s something I had to deal with.”

Bennett would go on to be loaned back to Peterborough until March before linking up with his new team-mates, making his City debut in a 2-1 defeat at Fulham.

Bennett never quite lived up to the promise at Carrow Road and when Stuart Webber arrived at Norwich at the end of the 2016/17 season he was one of the big-name casualties along with John Ruddy and Sebastien Bassong.

Lambert took him to Wolves before resigning a day later and it was at Molineux that he became the defender Norwich fans had hopes – authoritative and assured – helping the Midlanders to Championship glory in 2018 and establishing them in the Premier League.

He dropped down the defender pecking order this season, paving the way for a move to Rodgers’ Champions League chasing Leicester.

It of course meant that the Northern Irishman finally got to work with the defender... just a little later than he hoped thanks to the Canaries.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Supermodel Claudia Schiffer wins first round in council battle over neighbour’s home

Claudia Schiffer and husband Matthew Vaughn. Pic: Myung Jung Kim/PA/Archant library

‘Everyone is growing stuff’: Garden centre bosses see bumper crop of DIY gardeners

Ben Youngs at North Walsham Garden Centre. Pic: Archant

Norwich couple stuck on remote Philippines island due to coronavirus pandemic

Lewis Smith and Emma Howard are stuck in the Philippines resort of El Nido due to flights being cancelled Picture: Emma Howard

Eight fire crews tackle Norwich blaze

The fire tore through Eaton Vale Scout and Guide Activity Centre. Picture: Submitted

Seven more confirmed coronavirus deaths in Norfolk

Three more patients who had tested positive for coronavirus died at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt

Most Read

Major incident on waterfront

Police, firefighters, ambulances and coastguard are dealing with an incident in King's Lynn. Picture: Chris Bishop

Norfolk coronavirus deaths rise to 11

Two more patients who had tested positive for coronavirus have died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: Nick Butcher

Q&A: How you will be paid by government and where to find other financial support

Chancellor Rishi Sunak speaking at a media briefing in Downing Street, London, where he announced a £330bn package to help businesses during the coronavirus crisis. Picture: Matt Dunham/PA Wire

Value retailer selling essential items closes all stores ‘with heavy heart’

QD store in Lowestoft Picture: QD GROUP

Teenager taken to hospital following serious collision

Teenager taken to hospital following serious collision. Picture: Chris Bishop

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Poundland closes 100 branches – including in Norfolk

Poundland in the Vancouver Quarter, King's Lynn, is closing due to coronavirus. Pic: Archant

‘Lockdown could last into June’ - Coronavirus expert answers our key questions

Prof Paul Hunter of the UEA's Norwich medical school has answered questions about coronavirus. Photo: Bill Smith

Can I take my dog on two walks a day? Coronavirus pet questions answered

Many owners have been left wondering how they can walk their dog properly during the coronavirus lockdown Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Coronavirus blamed for permanent closure of Norfolk’s only Taco Bell restaurant

The opening of the new Taco Bell in Regent Road, Great Yarmouth.

Supermodel Claudia Schiffer wins first round in council battle over neighbour’s home

Claudia Schiffer and husband Matthew Vaughn. Pic: Myung Jung Kim/PA/Archant library
Drive 24