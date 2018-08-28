Search

Harris wants change of mentality from Millwall against Canaries

PUBLISHED: 15:13 05 November 2018 | UPDATED: 15:13 05 November 2018

Millwall manager Neil Harris is preparing for a trip to Norwich Picture Pagepix

Millwall must change their mentality if they’re to end their poor run of away form when they take on Norwich City this weekend.

The Lions lost 2-0 at Brentford on Saturday to go a 10th away game without a win, now stretching almost seven months. They have the joint worst away record in the Championship, with Rotherham having also picked up just two points from a potential 24 on the road so far this season.

“For 45 minutes we showed we can defend very well on the road and stand strong against good sides,” Millwall boss Neil Harris said. “But, ultimately, we paid the price because we didn’t use the ball well enough. It’s hard to talk about positives when you’ve been so poor with the ball.

“Yes, we play forward-thinking football and we know the demands of this club and how we want to play, but at no time do I say to the players that you can’t put your foot on the ball and be composed as well.

“I thought we showed a little bit of a lack of mentality as the away team and that’s certainly what’s got to change going into Norwich.”

The defeat left the Londoners in 19th place with a third of the season completed and heading to Norfolk to take on an in-form Canaries team who have won eight of their last 10 league games to sit second, behind Leeds on goal difference.

MORE: Norwich competing with PSG, Juventus and Manchester City at the top of Europe’s form table

Harris insists the long wait for an away win will not affect his squad’s preparations though, as they look to rediscover the form which saw them finish eighth last season, straight after promotion from League One.

“It won’t affect the group. We went a long time last year and then we won seven in a row,” he continued, speaking to Football.London. “We don’t over-think it, that’s for sure. What I have to do is find a way for a performance.

“We have to hope for that little bit of luck at some stage and the dressing room have to find that mentality of getting back to winning ways on the road. This level it doesn’t just happen, you have to make it happen.

“We have had a great recent five games with ten points but this is a step backwards. We won’t dwell on it. It’s up to me to reflect on it, analyse it and make us better.”

