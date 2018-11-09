Search

German reports suggest outgoing Paderborn coach is headed to Norwich City

09 November, 2018 - 14:37
Another German coach is reportedly close to joining Daniel Farke's coaching staff at Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Another German coach is reportedly close to joining Daniel Farke's coaching staff at Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Norwich City are reportedly close to a new coaching appointment from Germany.

German football magazine Revier Sport report that Christopher John, assistant coach of the under-21 team at second tier side Paderborn, is set to join the Canaries.

The 30-year-old played as a midfielder for SV Lippstadt during City head coach Daniel Farke’s time in charge of the lower league club, before he left for Borussia Dortmund II in 2015.

He retired in 2016 and joined Paderborn II’s coaching staff but is reportedly close to joining Norwich in a role involving video analysis and coaching.

The switch has not yet been confirmed by the Canaries, who are currently without an U23s coach following Matt Gill’s decision to join Paul lambert’s first-team coaching staff at Ipswich.

Farke brought assistant Eddie Riemer, first team coach Christian Fluthmann and head of performance Chris Domogalla across from Dortmund when he joined in May 2017.

