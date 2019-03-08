Pukki is the perfect present for Emmanuel Macron

French president Emmanuel Macron with his Pukki shirt. Picture: @AnttiRinnepj Archant

Teemu Pukki has been given the presidential seal of honour.

Terveisiä Pariisista!



Erinomainen tapaaminen Ranskan presidentti @EmmanuelMacron:in kanssa. Keskusteluaiheina mm. Suomen EU-puheenjohtajakauden teemat, ilmastonmuutoksen torjunta, oikeusvaltion puolustaminen ja unionin monivuotinen rahoituskehys.



Vein myös pienen lahjan. pic.twitter.com/KZjMZh6FQw — Antti Rinne (@AnttiRinnepj) September 18, 2019

Finnish prime minster Antti Rinne held a meeting with Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday (September 18) and gave the French president a gift - a Finland shirt with Pukki 10 on the back.

The presentation was at the end of the meeting, which included a discussion on combating climate change.

Antti Rinne - current EU president

Teemu Pukki slots Norwich City's winner in a 3-2 success against Manchester City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd Teemu Pukki slots Norwich City's winner in a 3-2 success against Manchester City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

"Discussion topics include: Topics of the Finnish EU Presidency, combating climate change, defending the rule of law and the Union's multi annual financial framework.

"I also brought a small gift."

Pukki has scored six goals in five league matches for Norwich City this season, plus two in two internationals for Finland.