Pukki is the perfect present for Emmanuel Macron

PUBLISHED: 16:20 19 September 2019 | UPDATED: 16:20 19 September 2019

French president Emmanuel Macron with his Pukki shirt. Picture: @AnttiRinnepj

Archant

Teemu Pukki has been given the presidential seal of honour.

Finnish prime minster Antti Rinne held a meeting with Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday (September 18) and gave the French president a gift - a Finland shirt with Pukki 10 on the back.

The presentation was at the end of the meeting, which included a discussion on combating climate change.

In a tweet, Antti Rinne - current EU president - said: " Greetings from Paris! An excellent meeting with the French President @EmmanuelMacron

Teemu Pukki slots Norwich City's winner in a 3-2 success against Manchester City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images LtdTeemu Pukki slots Norwich City's winner in a 3-2 success against Manchester City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

"Discussion topics include: Topics of the Finnish EU Presidency, combating climate change, defending the rule of law and the Union's multi annual financial framework.

"I also brought a small gift."

Pukki has scored six goals in five league matches for Norwich City this season, plus two in two internationals for Finland.

