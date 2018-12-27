Video

‘We were able to find a way back’ – Farke so proud of Canaries’ fighting spirit

Norwich Head Coach Daniel Farke celebrates his side’s hard earned point with the home fans at the end of the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 26/12/2018 ©Focus Images Limited www.focus-images.co.uk +447814 482222

The determination to stretch Norwich City’s fine unbeaten run to 12 games in the face of adversity left head coach Daniel Farke glowing with pride.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

City emerged from an epic Boxing Day battle with Nottingham Forest with a point after an injury-time double from Onel Hernandez salvaged a 3-3 draw.

Amongst the action-packed game was Marco Stiepermann coming close to a red card, an error from Max Aarons for Forest’s opener, an outstanding display from visiting keeper Costel Pantilimon and Jack Robinson surviving a huge penalty appeal for handball just moments before putting Aitor Karanka’s team 2-0 up. That could have been a second yellow for Robinson while Forest defender Danny Fox also escaped a second booking despite squaring up to Teemu Pukki – in a thrilling encounter featuring over 35 shots at goal.

“We conceded a bit of a naïve goal to go 0-1 so normally it is a bit ridiculous to be losing 0-1 at half-time because normally we should score at least two or three goals,” Farke reflected.

“With their only shot on goal they were able to go in front, after a naïve loss of the ball after 46 minutes. Sometimes this happens when you work with such a young group of players and sometimes they are a bit like wild dogs so sometimes are there with perhaps a bit of a naïve mistake.

“But we all got the feeling that we put so much pressure on them in the second half and then I think in this situation that it was a clear penalty. But also Robinson was also booked and it should have been a second yellow card and then a red card.

“Normally in this scenario you have a penalty and then you play just 10 lads and you have a big chance to win this game. Then one minute later Robinson out of a deflected set-piece is able to score. In this moment you think it is one of those days when everything is against you. But again we were able to find a way back and big compliments to my lads.”

WATCH: Re-live the Hernandez heroics which sparked wild scenes as City fought back against Forest

Farke felt Stiepermann’s first half booking for a reckless lunge on Robinson was fair though, adding: “I think it was his first foul. Marco is always a bit aggressive with his pressing, he came in a bit too late but it was his first foul in the game and he tried 100 percent to get the ball.

“I think it was okay that he gave a yellow card because he was a bit too late.”

On Fox’s angry reaction to a Pukki tackle early in the second half, pushing his head towards the striker only for the Norwich man to see yellow, Farke added: “There was a head-to-head and Fox was pro-active in this moment.

“I don’t claim for yellow or red cards but in this situation it was Fox against Pukki and I can’t explain why Teemu Pukki gets a yellow card in this scenario.

“If he gives a yellow to one player then definitely to two players – and this was also what I meant when I said there were so many things against us that were difficult to handle.

“I was not able to understand this decision but it is like it is.”