Fans set to return to sporting venues next month

Published: 5:03 PM November 23, 2020 Updated: 7:22 AM November 25, 2020

Could fans be set to return to Carrow Road? Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City fans could be back at Carrow Road next month after plans were unveiled to get supporters back into stadiums.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that outdoor and indoor venues in tier 1 and 2 areas would be allowed to admit spectators on a limited basis after the national lockdown ends on December 2.

Johnson said in a statement to the House of Commons: “Spectator sports and business events will be free to resume inside and outside with capacity limits and social distancing, providing more consistency with indoor performances in theatres and concert halls.”

Under the new system outdoor stadiums in tier one areas could welcome back a maximum of 4,000 spectators with bigger indoor venues allowed 1,000.

Outside venues in tier two areas will be restricted to 2,000 fans whilst the 1,000 limit to indoor venues will remain.

A ‘drive-in only’ rule will apply to tier three areas, effectively ruling out spectators at football or rugby matches.

What areas are in what tier is expected to be announced on Thursday but Norfolk was in the lowest tier when the country went into a second lockdown.

If the county is placed in tier 1 again then fans could potentially return to Carrow Road for their home Championship clash against Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday, December 5.

Spectators had been due to be allowed to return to stadiums from October 1 but the Government pressed pause on that decision due to a rise in infections nationwide.

The Canaries were part of a pilot scheme in September when 1,000 fans attended their 2-2 draw against Preston North End and the club have made it clear how keen they are to see fans back at Carrow Road.

Meanwhile, grassroots sport will be able to resume at the end of lockdown. Culture secreatry Oliver Dowden tweeted: “Grassroots sport back on to help the nation stay fit & healthy. Gyms open & amateur sport back on in all areas. Kids team sport open in all areas.

“Some mitigations for high contact sports & adults sport indoors.”