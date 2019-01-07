‘I was under a bit of pressure to prove myself’ – City winger signs new deal and heads out on loan

Simon Power, pictured in action against Wolfsburg II for Norwich City U23s last month, has joined Dordrecht on loan Picture: Jamie Honeywood Jamie Honeywood

Irish winger Simon Power has signed a new contract with Norwich City before heading to the Netherlands on loan for the remainder of the season.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The 20-year-old has joined second tier side Dordrecht having scored twice in 11 games for City’s under-23s during the first half of the campaign.

The former Republic of Ireland Under-19 international was signed from University College Dublin in January 2018, initially signing an 18-month deal, which has now been extended until June 2021, with the option of a further year.

He joins Dordrecht, who sit second from bottom in the Dutch second tier at the halfway point, the same club where City midfielder Savvas Mourgos was due to be spending the campaign, only for a ruptured knee ligament to end his season in October.

“I’m delighted. I only signed an 18-month contract last year so I was under a bit of pressure to prove myself,” Power told City’s website, speaking from Dordrecht’s winter training camp in Spain.

“I suppose I’m a bit relieved to have signed the new deal and I’m really looking forward to the future now.

“Playing at Norwich has been really different from playing university football. But it didn’t take me long to settle in. Regular football has helped me improve.

“I’ve really enjoyed living in Norwich. It has been something new for me, with it being the first time I’ve had away from my family. But I’ve made some good mates.

“I’m very thankful to everyone at the club. I was told my physique needed to get better when I first started as I was quite skinny. But the academy have helped me a lot and I’ve become more of an athlete now.”

Power made his debut in senior football as a 17-year-old, coming on as a substitute in a League of Ireland second tier game for Cabinteely in 2015, going on to make a further 13 appearances for UC Dublin in 2016 and 2017.

He now heads to the Eerste Divisie, which proved a positive place to develop for Canaries midfielder Todd Cantwell during the second half of last season, playing a key role in Fortuna Sittard sealing promotion to the top flight – scoring twice and claiming three assists during 10 games.

“Todd had a great season last year and he’s doing so well back at Norwich this year,” said Power. “Savvas was doing well also, but was unfortunate to pick up that injury.

“I’m excited to learn about the Dutch way of playing. I think it can only benefit my game. The next few months should be very exciting.

“Dordrecht normally have around 4,000 fans for each home game so it will be a different but good experience to play in front of so many people.”