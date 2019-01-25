Video

City U23s starting to find consistency after turbulent first half of the season

Goal-scorer Spencer Keller and right-back Bilal Kamal, behind, in action for Norwich City U23s during the 1-1 draw with Leicester at Colney earlier this week Picture: Norwich City Norwich City

David Wright is pleased to see results have settled down since his permanent appointment as Norwich City Under-23s head coach last month.

The Canaries development squad have endured a turbulent season which included a 13-game streak without a win, during which previous boss Matt Gill left to join Ipswich, with U18s coach Wright stepping up.

With U23 players including Tristan Abrahams, Savvas Mourgos and Diallang Jaiyesimi out on loan or injured, and Devonte Aransibia, Timi Odusina and Simon Power also now out on loan, the average age has been low for much of the campaign.

However, three successive Colney games have brought a 2-1 win over Aston Villa in Division Two of Premier League Two, as well as cup draws with Division One teams Tottenham and Leicester.

“Since I’ve got the job and have been working with the boys on a daily basis, I’ve been constantly banging on about all I’m interested in is the performance,” Wright said after Monday’s 1-1 draw with Leicester.

Check out this brilliant team move from last night's Under-23s draw with Leicester City in the #PLCup! #ncfc



Kamal ➡️ Scully ➡️ Morris ➡️ Kamal ➡️ Richards ➡️ Barkarson ➡️ Coley ➡️ Spyrou ➡️ Keller ➡️ ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/iL725PQiwL — Norwich City Academy (@NorwichCityAcad) January 22, 2019

“When we get the performance right, the results will come, that’s it, individually and collectively – and we’re starting to get that right now, and consistently. That comes in training and generally just bounces through to games, so I think we’re seeing the rewards for all their hard work.”

The young Canaries now have a short break before another Colney game next Friday, against fellow Division Two strugglers West Brom.

“At the moment, in terms of an under-23s squad, we’ve got quite a small squad because we’ve got numerous players out on loan,” the former Crewe defender continued.

“So I think in this period now we’ve got a few boys with injury bits, so it gives us a chance to settle them down and it also gives us the chance to do some real individual work with the players. That could be in the gym, analysis, on the grass, anything that we think will help them improve.

“When you have long periods between games you can get some really good work into them, so that’s what we’ll be doing the next couple of weeks and then working into the West Brom game.”

The PL Cup draw with Leicester earlier this week saw City take an early lead through an impressive team goal, with Josh Coley’s clever turn and Anthony Spyrou’s back-heeled pass allowing 17-year-old local lad Spencer Keller to finish left-footed into the bottom-right corner to complete the slick move.

On Yarmouth youngster Keller’s development, Wright added: “He’s a first year scholar, so that’s his second start for us in the last couple of months, Newcastle away and this game.

“He’s got a lot of pace, he’s got areas we need to develop, like the rest of them, but he’s come in and taken his goal really well and performed really well as part of the team.”

