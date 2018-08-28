Search

Advanced search

Video

City legend Hoolahan hoping for a ‘great day out’ as celebration game at Carrow Road is revealed

PUBLISHED: 20:01 10 December 2018 | UPDATED: 20:01 10 December 2018

Russell Martin, right, and Wes Hoolahan were back in the home dressing room at Carrow Road as the Canaries announced a charity game to celebrate their Norwich careers PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Russell Martin, right, and Wes Hoolahan were back in the home dressing room at Carrow Road as the Canaries announced a charity game to celebrate their Norwich careers PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

(c) 2018 Archant Norfolk Prospect House Rouen Road Norwich

Wes Hoolahan is hoping for “a great day out” at Carrow Road next year – after his promised testimonial was announced as a celebration match alongside fellow Canaries legend Russell Martin.

Former City players will form Team Wes and Team Russ, for a special match to both mark the duo’s long service for the club and raise funds for charitable causes.

The exhibition has been pencilled in for bank holiday Monday of May 6, in a 3pm kick-off, irrespective of City’s final league position and any play-off involvement.

“Stuart Webber and the club said that they would give me the testimonial at some point,” Hoolahan explained. “Last season was a little bit difficult even though I had the send off against Leeds, the club couldn’t have done enough, it was amazing.

“To get this opportunity now next year with the charity game with Russ, to get the fans involved and the players back, will be a great day out.”

If Daniel Farke’s team can remain in the top two, as they have for the past month, then the game would follow City’s final game of the season at Aston Villa on Sunday, May 5.

Although 36-year-old Hoolahan is now a West Brom player, until January at least, he admits he’s pleased to see the club he served for 10 years flying high at the top of the Championship.

“I’ve been very impressed, come and watched them a few times and been very impressed with the way they move the ball,” the Irishman said.

“The two full-backs are fantastic, Max Aarons and Jamal Lewis, I’d seen in training over the years how good they would be, so it’s great that they have thrived with game time. So it’s good for Norwich City.”

Russell Martin, right, and Wes Hoolahan were back in the home dressing room at Carrow Road as the Canaries announced a charity game to celebrate their Norwich careers PICTURE: Jamie HoneywoodRussell Martin, right, and Wes Hoolahan were back in the home dressing room at Carrow Road as the Canaries announced a charity game to celebrate their Norwich careers PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

MORE: It’s Team Wes v Team Russ! Canaries announce celebration match for legends

The former Republic of Ireland international made 352 appearances and scored 52 goals in a decade and experienced promotion to the Premier League twice – so knows Farke’s team have plenty of hard work ahead of them yet.

“You know what the situation is in the Championship,” he added. “A few bad results and it’s hard, there are so many good teams in the league. But if they keep going the way they’re playing, you never know!”

• Tickets go on sale tomorrow, with the Community Sports Foundation, Stepping Stones, Temple Street Hospital in Dublin, the Russell Martin Foundation and Crohns & Colitis UK the charities set to benefit.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Latest from the EDP

Updated Man in his 20s dies after crashing Mercedes into tree

The B1332 Norwich Road at Hedenham, where a man in his 20s died after crashing into a tree.

Video WATCH: The moment a driver hits parked car and drives away

Piotr Brzozowski filmed a hit-and-run of his vehicle outside his home in Norwich. Picture: Piotr Brzozowski

Man jailed for sexually motivated attack on lone female on Norwich path

Attempted kidnapping on Marriott's Way footpath. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

A Norfolk chief executive pulls out of buying a £600,000 penthouse after being told he couldn’t get a mortgage

Conisford Court, Norwich where 26 apartments went up for sale in May. Pic: www.savills.com

Norfolk braces itself for a cold night as temperatures plummet below freezing

A gritting lorry out on the roads. Picture: Ian Burt

Live

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

EDP Sport

Sport Opinion

View all EDP Columnists

Opinion LISTEN: PinkUn Podcast #342 talks Norwich City’s latest late show, Krul and Cantwell

Michael Bailey
The pinkun.com Norwich City Podcast returns to reflect on beating Bolton and all the big Canaries talking points.

Opinion Michael Bailey: Farke time, Carrow Roard and Norwich City’s key couple – Six things learned from beating brave Bolton

michael bailey
Nothing can wipe the smile off faces at Norwich City, as Championship win number 13 of the season arrived against Bolton to maintain the Canaries' stunning campaign to date. Pictures: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Updated The Norwich City Debate – Your questions answered

Michael Bailey
Marco Stiepermann remains one of the surprise packages of a surprising Norwich City season. Our latest online debate is ready to tackle that and more. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Opinion Another assist and plenty of bright sparks before defensive wobbles on busy day for Aarons

David Freezer
City youngster Max Aarons runs to celebrate with Teemu Pukki after the late winner against Bolton Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Video ANALYSIS: Watch Michael Bailey’s video verdict as Norwich City deliver another dramatic win

Michael Bailey
Norwich City correspondent Michael Bailey delivers his verdict as the Championship leaders somehow bag another three points, this time off Bolton.

Most Read Sport

Video Norwich City transfer rumours: Canaries track coveted Drogheda United prospect

Simon Power was recruited by Norwich City from the League of Ireland. Could there be another arrival next month? Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Opinion Michael Bailey: Farke time, Carrow Roard and Norwich City’s key couple – Six things learned from beating brave Bolton

Nothing can wipe the smile off faces at Norwich City, as Championship win number 13 of the season arrived against Bolton to maintain the Canaries' stunning campaign to date. Pictures: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Video ‘I have never felt this feeling before’ – Norwich City star pinching himself at Championship rise

Marco Stiepermann celebrates scoring his first Norwich City league goal at Carrow Road - and what should have been the decisive strike against Bolton. Rarely are things that simple. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

It’s Team Wes v Team Russ! Canaries announce celebration match for legends

It will be Team Wes Hoolahan, left, against Team Russell Martin, right, at Carrow Road in May 2019 Pictures: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Video Pukki Power. Norwich City hotshot still makes headlines despite his ‘worst display’

Teemu Pukki was again centre stage in dramatic fashion with a stoppage time winner against Bolton Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 8°C

min temp: -2°C

Five-day forecast

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists