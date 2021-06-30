Stunning hotel view shows summer work at Carrow Road

Published: 6:44 AM June 30, 2021

Work has been taking place on the gantry at the South Stand of Carrow Road - Credit: Jack Cummings

Work has been taking place at Norwich City's stadium ahead of the club's Premier League campaign.

Canaries fan Jack Cummings captured footage of scaffolding which has been erected in the South Stand while he was staying at the Holiday Inn hotel in the corner of the ground.

A spokesman for Norwich City said the club is adding clear perspex and glass to the broadcast gantry.

Three television gantries were previously attached to the stand's cantilever roof before this was upgraded in the summer of 2013 to a new gantry which stretched almost the entire width of the stand.

More commonly known as the Jarrold Stand, it has been a distinctive feature at Carrow Road ever since the £8m project was completed in February 2004.

You may also want to watch:

In response to Mr Cummings' picture, many supporters were struck by how lush the Carrow Road surface has been looking during the off season.

Canary fan Rob Petchey said: "I bet the groundsman loves that bit of green at the moment. Look at it."

Others described the pitch as looking "unreal" and "naughty".