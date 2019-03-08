Everything you need to know about the new changes at Carrow Road

The Norwich City Team train at an Open session at Carrow Road on one of the hottest days of the years as fans watch from the terraces - Photography Lee Blanchflower - Blanc Creative Blanc Photography 2013

Thousands of seats have been replaced and new digital screens are being installed in preparation for Norwich City's return to the Premier League.

Norwich City Fans attend an Open Training Session at Carrow Road as the Team prepare for the 2019 Premier League Season to begin - Photography Lee Blanchflower / Blanc Creative Norwich City Fans attend an Open Training Session at Carrow Road as the Team prepare for the 2019 Premier League Season to begin - Photography Lee Blanchflower / Blanc Creative

The club is introducing a number of improvements to its Carrow Road stadium and Colney Training Centre following feedback from a match day survey in April.

They include preparations for VAR technology, which will be in operation for the 2019/20 season, and new digital advertising and scoreboards within the stadium.

Stand upgrades

More than 3,000 plastic seats have been replaced in City Stand over the summer, while the number of kiosks in the Regency Upper have been doubled to 10, to reduce queuing.

There is also more toilet facilities in the Regency Upper for men and women.

Meanwhile, the South Stand is undergoing a rebrand, which will be in place for the first game of the season against Newcastle on August 17.

New technology

The club has installed a new 'digiRIBBON' along the Regency and Barclay stands to replace the old scoreboards and static advertising.

Teemu Pukki of Norwich in action during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 27/04/2019 Teemu Pukki of Norwich in action during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 27/04/2019

The club said the new digital boards will allow it to produce "digital stadium takeovers and support atmosphere generation".

The stadium's big screen will be used to keep fans informed of the referee's decision making process when VAR is used during games. It will also show replays for decisions that have been overturned.

Norwich City said it is in the process of looking at stadium WiFi, which will be rolled out in the 2020/21 season. This will be followed by an official club stadium mobile app.

Audio/visual

Fibre optics have been installed around the stadium to increase the picture quality of the screens in the club lounges.

The Gunn Club now has three 85inch 4k TVs and six 75inch 4k TVs installed, along with a new lighting and speaker system.

Tunnel works

There will be a new look in the technical area, with brand-new dugouts having a Perspex frame surrounding the new seating for Daniel Farke, the players and the visiting team.

A new "mixed zone" has been created for media interviews with players and managers.

Match day playlist

The club thanked its fans for their recommendations for the official Norwich City match day playlist, which is currently being compiled and will be in operation for the Newcastle game on August 17.

Colney

The training centre has undergone a significant renovation to include a new gym, additional floodlighting, new office space, a sauna and jacuzzi, and additional parking.

Ben Kensell, chief operating officer at the club, said: "We're so pleased to announce the significant amount of development that's happened over the summer to both our Carrow Road and Colney sites.

"We've listened to fan feedback and have invested in a number of key changes to the stadium to enhance our fans match day experience."