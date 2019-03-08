Everything you need to know about the new changes at Carrow Road
PUBLISHED: 10:49 30 July 2019 | UPDATED: 11:54 30 July 2019
Thousands of seats have been replaced and new digital screens are being installed in preparation for Norwich City's return to the Premier League.
The club is introducing a number of improvements to its Carrow Road stadium and Colney Training Centre following feedback from a match day survey in April.
They include preparations for VAR technology, which will be in operation for the 2019/20 season, and new digital advertising and scoreboards within the stadium.
Stand upgrades
More than 3,000 plastic seats have been replaced in City Stand over the summer, while the number of kiosks in the Regency Upper have been doubled to 10, to reduce queuing.
There is also more toilet facilities in the Regency Upper for men and women.
Meanwhile, the South Stand is undergoing a rebrand, which will be in place for the first game of the season against Newcastle on August 17.
New technology
The club has installed a new 'digiRIBBON' along the Regency and Barclay stands to replace the old scoreboards and static advertising.
The club said the new digital boards will allow it to produce "digital stadium takeovers and support atmosphere generation".
The stadium's big screen will be used to keep fans informed of the referee's decision making process when VAR is used during games. It will also show replays for decisions that have been overturned.
Norwich City said it is in the process of looking at stadium WiFi, which will be rolled out in the 2020/21 season. This will be followed by an official club stadium mobile app.
Audio/visual
Fibre optics have been installed around the stadium to increase the picture quality of the screens in the club lounges.
The Gunn Club now has three 85inch 4k TVs and six 75inch 4k TVs installed, along with a new lighting and speaker system.
Tunnel works
There will be a new look in the technical area, with brand-new dugouts having a Perspex frame surrounding the new seating for Daniel Farke, the players and the visiting team.
A new "mixed zone" has been created for media interviews with players and managers.
Match day playlist
The club thanked its fans for their recommendations for the official Norwich City match day playlist, which is currently being compiled and will be in operation for the Newcastle game on August 17.
Colney
The training centre has undergone a significant renovation to include a new gym, additional floodlighting, new office space, a sauna and jacuzzi, and additional parking.
Ben Kensell, chief operating officer at the club, said: "We're so pleased to announce the significant amount of development that's happened over the summer to both our Carrow Road and Colney sites.
"We've listened to fan feedback and have invested in a number of key changes to the stadium to enhance our fans match day experience."