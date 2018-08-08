Norwich City primed for transfer finale

Video

Published: 6:00 AM August 8, 2018 Updated: 3:13 PM October 10, 2020

Stuart Webber is not ruling out a late transfer flurry but feels Norwich City have got it right in the summer scramble.

The big money exits of James Maddison and Josh Murphy addressed the alarming financial shortfall from the end of parachute payments and allowed Webber to bolster Daniel Farke's remaining squad.

Striker Nelson Oliveira is still expected to leave, while the short term futures of Remi Matthews and Russell Martin look set to be resolved before the end of the month.

'It's not finished, so we're not quite done yet,' said the club's sporting director, with the deadline for permanent transfers in England 5pm on Thursday. 'Overall the window has gone well so far, hopefully there are no nasty surprises around the corner, but I think we should be pretty happy with our business so far.

'And as Steve (Stone) has said before, it's taken a massive financial cloud from over our heads which, to be honest at the start of the window, privately, we knew we had to sort.

'We could never come out publicly, because we have our positions to negotiate, we can't do a Steve Bruce and tell the world we're broke, because that hurts us.

'So it's been good to get that done and really move the club forward.

'I didn't come here to talk about money for the rest of my life, I came here to talk about other stuff, like how we develop the club, the culture, the academy, all the other areas.'

Maddison's club record move to Leicester City was the catalyst.

'It's been the most interesting window of my life,' said Webber. 'For a start the level of that deal is the biggest one I've personally been involved with and that was tough, that was six months of work that went into that deal.

'People see the end of it but that's months of preparation, of PR around the player, of playing poker with clubs and agents.

'That was tough. I was relieved that James and Josh Murphy were done early, as much as of course on a personal level we don't want those players to leave.

'It then enabled us to do some work and my greatest concern, if I'm being honest, at the end of the last season was, 'What if those go all the way to the end of August and we can't sign anyone?''