Norwich City transfer rumours: Tottenham touted with £15m Max Aarons raid

PUBLISHED: 23:16 25 December 2018 | UPDATED: 23:33 25 December 2018

Max Aarons has been touted with Tottenham Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Max Aarons has been touted with Tottenham Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Paul Chesterton

Premier League big hitters Tottenham could test the Canaries’ resolve to hold onto hot prospect Max Aarons with a £15m bid next month.

The Sun report Spurs have extensively scouted the impressive teenage full back in recent months, along with a clutch of top flight rivals and German club RB Leipzig.

Aarons has been a revelation under Daniel Farke’s guidance at Carrow Road and a key figure in a surprise Championship promotion push.

The 18-year-old full back scored in the recent games against Rotherham and Bristol City and is set to feature again on Boxing Day against Nottingham Forest.

The Sun claim City would resist overtures to let Aarons move in January, following the summer sales of James Maddison and Josh Murphy, but Tottenham may weigh up an offer that included a loan back option for the Canaries’ promotion push.

Aarons has made 20 senior appearances for the Canaries in his breakthrough season and also earned his first caps at England Under-19s level.

MORE: Have your say on our Pinkun forum

Topic Tags:

