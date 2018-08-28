Search

Canaries striker swaps Exeter for Yeovil as new League Two loan deal is confirmed

PUBLISHED: 15:16 31 January 2019 | UPDATED: 15:25 31 January 2019

Norwich City striker Tristan Abrahams in Exeter action Picture: Nigel French/PA

Norwich City striker Tristan Abrahams has made a deadline day loan move, switching Exeter for Yeovil, ensuring he will remain in League Two for the rest of the season.

The former Leyton Orient striker scored two goals in 23 games for Exeter but only made four starts in the league, as the Grecians chace a play-off spot in the fourth tier.

He doesn’t move far, leaving Devon for Somerset, joining 21st-placed Yeovil’s battle to stay clear of relegation trouble under former Canaries youth player Darren Way.

“Tristan is very good technically and is an honest and hard-working player,” Way told his club’s website.

“He adds a different dimension to our attacking options and I’m delighted to have him on board and continue the link with Norwich.”

The 20-year-old is out of contract at Norwich this summer, although there is the option of a further year in his contract.

Yeovil had another Canaries youngster on loan earlier this season but a good start for Diallang Jaiyesimi was wrecked by a serious knee ligament injury in October, with the Glovers confirming the 19-year-old attacker has now been officially recalled to focus on his rehabilitation.

Norwich signed Abrahams from Orient in 2017 after he had made a handful of appearances at first team level before the O’s weer relegated from the Football League.

He scored nine goals in 27 games for the U23s last season but is yet to get near the first team at Norwich.

