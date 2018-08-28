Search

Teemu Pukki insists he is happy at Norwich City amid reported Galatasaray interest

PUBLISHED: 10:51 15 November 2018 | UPDATED: 11:05 15 November 2018

Teemu Pukki has had his say on a potential move to Turkey Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Paul Chesterton

Canaries’ hot shot Teemu Pukki is brushing off speculation touting him with a January move to Turkey.

The prolific striker, who is set to feature for Finland on Thursday in their Uefa Nations League game against Greece, was heavily linked to Turkish giants Galatasaray over the weekend.

Gala’s assistant coach, Hasan Şaş, was reportedly at Carrow Road to watch Pukki notch a brace in a thrilling 4-3 Championship win over Millwall - taking his club tally to 10 in 16 games since a free transfer switch from Denmark.

Pukki, however, quoted in Finnish newspaper Hufvudstadsbladet, reiterated he is loving life at Carrow Road.

“It is obviously flattering, but at the same time I know that rumours always circulate. Most do not match,” he said. “(How much would you be interested on a possible move to Istanbul?) Not so badly. Me and my family are enjoying ourselves very much in Norwich.”

MORE: Daniel Farke’s take on Pukki transfer speculation

