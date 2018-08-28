Search

Advanced search

Opinion

Paddy Davitt: Time to face facts on Stuart Webber

PUBLISHED: 14:39 14 November 2018 | UPDATED: 14:51 14 November 2018

Stuart Webber was brought in by Norwich City's board to trigger a sea change at Carrow Road Picture: Neil Didsbury

Stuart Webber was brought in by Norwich City's board to trigger a sea change at Carrow Road Picture: Neil Didsbury

Archant

Norwich City fans may have to get used to speculation linking sporting director Stuart Webber with pastures new, contends Group Football Editor Paddy Davitt

There is one simple inescapable truth when it comes to Stuart Webber and Norwich City.

It may be unpalatable for some to digest but there will be a point in the future when Webber and the Canaries part company.

In that regard, a national newspaper report touting him as one of the early front runners for a similar vacancy at Premier League Southampton should be placed in proper context.

It is to be expected Webber’s success off and, increasingly on the pitch, at the Championship leaders will alert clubs higher up the food chain.

Stuart Webber made his mark with David Wagner at Huddersifeld Picture: Julian Hughes/Huddersfield ExaminerStuart Webber made his mark with David Wagner at Huddersifeld Picture: Julian Hughes/Huddersfield Examiner

Why should the impressive 34-year-old be treated any differently to either Daniel Farke, James Maddison or any other member of staff - currently at Carrow Road or recently of the parish - who have embellished their reputation?

Webber was the chief architect behind Maddison’s club record summer exit to Leicester City, after a painstaking few months putting together a deal which in large measure addressed the alarming financial shortfall facing the club, following the end of Premier League parachute payments.

It was also Webber who set out this simple logic, just after the January 2018 window had closed and the talented midfielder remained with the Canaries, despite an avalanche of speculation touting him with a top flight move.

“Listen, we are all realistic.

“At some point, James may well outgrow this club – whether that is in the Premier League or not - but when he does it will be to a good place and we will be well rewarded. But it will be when we decide.”

For Maddison, read Webber. With one crucial difference. City’s sporting director will decide when the time is right for him.

MORE: Have your say on our new look Pinkun forum

And that is the only factor to bear in mind as Southampton draw up a short list to replace vice-chairman Les Reed and technical director Martin Hunter.

James Maddison left for a club record move to Leicester City in the summer Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus ImagesJames Maddison left for a club record move to Leicester City in the summer Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

If the reported Saints’ interest fails to materialise into a formal approach then you can be sure there will be other suitors further down the track.

It remains pure conjecture.

Nevertheless, for all Southampton’s struggles at the wrong end of the Premier League, from a distance they look a far better bet than the mess Webber inherited at Carrow Road.

City’s top brass demanded not just a change of personnel, back in April 2017, they were desperate for a change of culture.

Daniel Farke was Stuart Webber's top pick to become Norwich City's head coach Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images LtdDaniel Farke was Stuart Webber's top pick to become Norwich City's head coach Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Webber’s success at Huddersfield Town marked him out as an outstanding candidate; a new breed of football figurehead in an industry that no longer views the continental approach with suspicion. This is no passing fancy, no fashion accessory.

They may not all be called ‘sporting directors’ at the top end of the elite game but the label is immaterial. The separation of powers from the old style manager is an irreversible trend.

Webber had opted to leave a club on the up, who a few short months later were in the Premier League, for a salvage mission in Norfolk. He may have since publicly admitted he did not realise the scale of the job but the attraction of the Canaries proved too alluring.

There have been tough times on and off the park in the intervening period, yet the progress is now tangible.

To bring in more than £80m in transfer fees, substantially slash the wage bill and construct a squad capable of leading the Championship is why Webber is hot property.

Norwich fans would hope he wants to see this through.

You could contend he is rapidly approaching the same crossroads he encountered back at Huddersfield. Norwich, it is not unfeasible to suggest, could themselves be in the Premier League next season.

Should Webber have an opportunity to get there even earlier he would face another huge career decision.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Latest from the EDP

Seven free and cheap things to do in Norfolk this week

The Deep Purple Family Treee Show is coming to the Waterfront

House of Fraser is to close its Chapelfield store in Norwich

House of Fraser will close its store at Norwich's Chapelfield shopping centre in 2019. Picture: Archant.

Updated Six cars crash near Norwich Airport following ‘very large’ diesel spill

Mechanics work on the bus which spilled diesel on the Holt Road, which had to be closed by the airport. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

City pub that closed more than a decade ago put on market for £360,000

The Magpie pub on Magpie road, Norwich.

Video The Rock releases trailer for Fighting With My Family filmed in Norwich

Filming of Fighting With My Family on Mousehold Heath Credit: Antony Kelly

Live

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

EDP Sport

Sport Opinion

View all EDP Columnists

Opinion Paddy Davitt: Time to face facts on Stuart Webber

Stuart Webber was brought in by Norwich City's board to trigger a sea change at Carrow Road Picture: Neil Didsbury

WATCH: Carrow Road calling at 6pm! The PinkUn Show #156 is LIVE ahead of Norwich City U23s clash

Michael Bailey
The PinkUn Show returns to discuss all the latest Norwich City issues, this week live from Carrow Road. Watch it live here at pinkun.com

Opinion LISTEN: PinkUn Podcast #340 talks Millwall and Tampa with Davitt, Freezer and Hodgey

Michael Bailey
The PinkUn Norwich City Podcast returns to review the Canaries' stunning Millwall win and all the key talking points - with Michael Bailey joined by Paddy Davitt, Stuart Hodge and live from Tampa Bay, David Freezer.

Opinion Lee Payne: Miracle of Millwall is why fans invest in football

Lee Payne
City fans celebrate their astonishing victory against Millwall. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

The Norwich City Debate – Your questions answered

Michael Bailey
The Norwich City players and supporters lap up a stunning finale at Carrow Road against Millwall. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Most Read Sport

Report suggests Premier League side are keen to poach Canaries chief

Norwich City sporting director Stuart Webber at Carrow Road Picture: Sonya Duncan

Tampa Tour: Stuart Webber on the challenges ahead to keep Norwich City flying high

Norwich City have travelled to Tampa for warm weather training, with sporting director Stuart Webber pictured second from left Picture: Archant

Tampa Tour: Back down to work for the Canaries

Norwich City officials and sponsors made a fact-finding mission to NHL ice hockey club Tampa Bay Lightning.

Tampa Tour: Stuart Webber keen to play it cool

Norwich City sporting director Stuart Webber wants to stay in the moment after moving top of the Championship Picture: Denise Bradley

Opinion Paddy Davitt: Time to face facts on Stuart Webber

Stuart Webber was brought in by Norwich City's board to trigger a sea change at Carrow Road Picture: Neil Didsbury
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

Show Job Lists