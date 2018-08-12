Video
Paddy Davitt: Norwich City player ratings after a 4-3 Championship home loss to West Brom
Our Norwich City correspondent Paddy Davitt has posted his marks following the Canaries' 4-3 defeat at Carrow Road.
Here is Paddy's verdict on Daniel Farke's troops, who contrived to slip up on home soil after too many self-inflicted blows.
• Tim Krul
Horrendous moment to pat Jay Rodriguez's long range effort into his own net at a crucial stage in the game. 4
• Ben Marshall
Caught under the ball with heavy consequences. 6
• Grant Hanley
Best work unquestionably in the opposite box. Thumping close range headed finish. 7
• Timm Klose
One or two timely blocks but part of a backline shipping too many goals already. 6
• Ivo Pinto
Impressive reserves of energy and willingess to step up out of position. Still plenty to offer on this showing. 7
• Alex Tettey
Time to ration the drag backs. Coughed up the ball cheaply to Rodriguez to embarrass Tim Krul. Beaten in the air for the third West Brom goal. 6
• Kenny McLean
Encouraging full league debut. Deployed wide right and switched centrally. Tidy range of passing. 7
• Teemu Pukki
Persistence earned Jordan Rhodes his goal. Cool finish from Onel Hernandez's cut back. 7
• Moritz Leitner
The ring master in the first half. But defensive concerns persist when asked to go the other way. 7
• Onel Hernandez
Trickery earned a penalty. Two assists. Following on from Blues brace, the wide player has started in stunning fashion. 8
• Jordan Rhodes
First league goal for the Canaries showcased his predatory instincts. But such a weak penalty was the abiding memory. 6
City substitutes
• Dennis Srbeny n/a
(for Kenny McLean, 75)
• Louis Thompson n/a
(for Moritz Leitner, 88)
• Marco Stiepermann n/a
(for Ivo Pinto, 88)
• For the latest Norwich City news and opinion follow Group Football Editor Paddy Davitt on the following channels…
Paddy Davitt on Twitter @paddyjdavittPaddy Davitt on Instagram @pj_davittPaddy Davitt on Periscope @paddyjdavitt