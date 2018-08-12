Paddy Davitt: Norwich City player ratings after a 4-3 Championship home loss to West Brom

Video

Published: 6:00 AM August 12, 2018

Onel Hernandez was impressive again Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Our Norwich City correspondent Paddy Davitt has posted his marks following the Canaries' 4-3 defeat at Carrow Road.

Here is Paddy's verdict on Daniel Farke's troops, who contrived to slip up on home soil after too many self-inflicted blows.

• Tim Krul

Horrendous moment to pat Jay Rodriguez's long range effort into his own net at a crucial stage in the game. 4

• Ben Marshall

Caught under the ball with heavy consequences. 6

• Grant Hanley

Best work unquestionably in the opposite box. Thumping close range headed finish. 7

• Timm Klose

One or two timely blocks but part of a backline shipping too many goals already. 6

• Ivo Pinto

Impressive reserves of energy and willingess to step up out of position. Still plenty to offer on this showing. 7

• Alex Tettey

Time to ration the drag backs. Coughed up the ball cheaply to Rodriguez to embarrass Tim Krul. Beaten in the air for the third West Brom goal. 6

• Kenny McLean

Encouraging full league debut. Deployed wide right and switched centrally. Tidy range of passing. 7

• Teemu Pukki

Persistence earned Jordan Rhodes his goal. Cool finish from Onel Hernandez's cut back. 7

• Moritz Leitner

The ring master in the first half. But defensive concerns persist when asked to go the other way. 7

• Onel Hernandez

Trickery earned a penalty. Two assists. Following on from Blues brace, the wide player has started in stunning fashion. 8

• Jordan Rhodes

First league goal for the Canaries showcased his predatory instincts. But such a weak penalty was the abiding memory. 6

City substitutes

• Dennis Srbeny n/a

(for Kenny McLean, 75)

• Louis Thompson n/a

(for Moritz Leitner, 88)

• Marco Stiepermann n/a

(for Ivo Pinto, 88)

