Former City keeper signs for Birmingham

News

John Ruddy has signed for Birmingham City on a free transfer following his release from Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The former Norwich City man will return to Carrow Road next season to face his previous employers after penning a one-year contract at St Andrew's.

Ruddy's departure from Molineux ended a five-year spell with the club and reportedly went against Bruno Lage's advice, who wanted to retain the shot-stopper as a back up in the Premier League.

The 35-year-old is still based in Norfolk and spent seven years with the Canaries, helping them win promotion on two occasions, making over 200 appearances and earning an England cap.

Ruddy will join City winger Przemek Placheta in the Midlands after he joined Birmingham on a season-long loan earlier this summer.

Birmingham have changed manager in recent weeks, with John Eustace replacing Lee Bowyer in the dug-out. There is also speculation surrounding a potential takeover.

Ruddy will work closely with Blues new goalkeeper coach Maik Taylor, who arrived as part of Eustace's backroom staff.

Speaking about his move across the Midlands, Ruddy expressed his excitement at the challenge ahead.

"It is great. I have, obviously, been waiting a few weeks and lots of teams have been back already training, so I have been ticking over and doing my own bits," Ruddy told Birmingham's official channels.

John Ruddy made over 200 appearances for Norwich City during a seven-year spell at Carrow Road. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

"It is a massive club, I think you can see that from the infrastructure. I took a look at the squad and it is a very good squad - a lot of big characters, a lot of people who are still hungry for success, people with points to prove.

"I think once you have that blend, of experience with youth and the desire to achieve something, you are on to a winner already."

Norwich travel to St Andrew's to face Birmingham on Tuesday, August 30.