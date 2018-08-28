Search

Norwich City international wrap: Composed Jamal Lewis shows his class in Dublin friendly

PUBLISHED: 21:41 15 November 2018 | UPDATED: 21:47 15 November 2018

Seamus Coleman and Jamal Lewis battle for the ball at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Picture: Lorraine O'Sullivan/PA Wire.

Seamus Coleman and Jamal Lewis battle for the ball at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Picture: Lorraine O'Sullivan/PA Wire.

PA Wire

Jamal Lewis produced an assured display in Northern Ireland’s 0-0 friendly draw against the Republic of Ireland in Dublin on Thursday night.

Lewis featured for the full 90 minutes and impressed against the likes of Everton’s Seamus Coleman and former Norwich City player Robbie Brady at the Aviva Stadium.

The visitors had the two best chances but were thwarted by Middlesbrough keeper Darren Randolph.

Lewis’ club mate Michael McGovern was an unused substitute, as Michael O’Neill’s men prepared for Sunday’s Uefa Nations League game against Austria in Belfast.

Teemu Pukki was the other senior City player on duty across Europe, but the prolific frontman failed to add to his goals tally in Finland’s 1-0 Uefa Nations League defeat in Greece - although the result ensured the Finns still earned promotion from their section.

The Norwich forward had little service for the most part and was withdrawn in the final minute of added on time, as the Finns looked to ensure they did not concede again to seal promotion in the inaugural competition, and a shot at a potential play-off spot for Euro2020.

Finland now head to Hungary on Sunday to complete their qualifying campaign in Group C2.

City’s exciting academy striker Adam Idah was a second half substitute in the Republic of Ireland Under-18s’ 2-1 win earlier in the day over their Belgian counterparts, in a four-team invitational tournament in Spain.

The Irish U18s face England’s U18s in their next game on Saturday.

Max Aarons is scheduled to be the next of Norwich’s international contingent in action. Aarons could feature for England U19s on Saturday morning in Turkey when they take on Iceland’s U19s - who include club mates Atli Barkarson and Isak Thorvaldsson - in their bid to reach the European Championships.

Both countries got off to winning starts earlier in the week in the opening round of qualifiers, although Aarons was an unused sub in the Young Lions’ 4-0 victory against Moldova’s U19s.

Live

