Tim Krul can count on Daniel Farke’s support after embarrassing spill in 4-3 West Brom defeat

Published: 10:33 PM August 11, 2018 Updated: 3:13 PM October 10, 2020

Tim Krul will bounce back from his gaffe in Norwich City's 4-3 Championship defeat to West Brom, insisted Daniel Farke.

Jay Rodriguez struck twice in West Brom's 4-3 Championship win at Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

The Dutch international palmed Jay Rodriguez's long range effort into his net early in the second period of a pulsating first home game of the season at Carrow Road.

Krul also hauled down Dwight Gayle for Rodriguez to cancel out Jordan Rhodes' opener before the on-loan City striker had his penalty saved by Sam Johnstone all before the break.

Harvey Barnes rifled Albion further in front after Krul's calamitous error before Teemu Pukki grabbed Norwich a lifeline.

Hal Robson-Kanu profited from more charitable home defending but there was still time for Grant Hanley to set up a grandstand finish - but the damage had already been done.

'To concede six in two games is much too much,' said Farke. 'But when I compare this to last season we had big problems in our tactical behaviour. Sometimes you get a game like this. We gave one cross, jumped under it and then Gayle is able to create a penalty.

'The second goal, we are delighted to have Tim Krul here and we are lucky to have him because he has been outstanding since he arrived, but all keepers have this situation. Maybe once in three years.

'It is tough for him it comes in the first home game. I am pretty sure it will be the only time in three years, it just happened to be one of those days.

'The third goal, we can speak about the counter and the second ball on the set piece for the fourth goal. I got the feeling on the third goal we were a bit shocked for 10 minutes and the reaction was not perfect.

'So each goal is a bit different and not anything to do with tactical behaviour but individual mistakes. We will speak about it and we have to sort it out but I am not too concerned.

'Tim will not concede a goal like that again, 100pc. In both the games we were the best side, much the better side, but we have conceded poor goals.'