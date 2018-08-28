Video

‘Never write my boys off’ roared Daniel Farke after Canaries’ breathless 4-3 comeback win against Millwall

Moritz Leitner lashed home a superb long range strike in a 4-3 comeback win against Millwall Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Paul Chesterton

Daniel Farke admitted his Norwich City braves never know when they are beaten, after hitting back twice in stoppage time to seal a remarkable 4-3 Championship win against Millwall at Carrow Road.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Jordan Rhodes and Teemu Pukki plundered late, late goals to spark euphoric scenes between players, coaches and fans following a dramatic fifth consecutive league win.

Norwich returned to the top, ahead of Leeds’ game at West Brom later on Saturday evening, and Farke hailed his players’ latest response to adversity.

“I can only praise the lads and tell you how proud I am of this group. I am pretty happy man this evening,” he said. “Someone told me, I forgot it, that I was on the pitch and doing a sliding tackle. I hope it wasn’t a dive and that no-one has this scene on the camera.

“The last minutes were so emotional and to turn this game after being 3-2 down after 86 minutes is unbelievable.

“I have worked in professional football since I was 18 so you can have these nights but maybe two or three times.

“There were so many turning points in this game and so many things that went against us. I told the players afterwards, ‘You can’t normally win this game but we managed to do it.’

“That is what happens when you are full of spirit, full of commitment and with an extraordinary attitude and that is what we showed on the pitch.”