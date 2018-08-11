We need you. Big time. Daniel Farke’s rallying call to Norwich City fans

Video

Published: 12:32 PM August 11, 2018 Updated: 3:13 PM October 10, 2020

Daniel Farke wants Norwich City to put on a command performance on their Carrow Road homecoming against West Brom.

A summer of work to overhaul the playing surface means it has been 105 days since Canaries' fans gave Wes Hoolahan an emotional send off in the last home game of the previous season.

Farke's side struggled in front of their own supporters too often and getting one over the Baggies would be a step in the right direction.

'It would be perfect if we can have a good first home game to build on the Birmingham draw and get some early momentum,' said Farke.

'We know when you study our start it is one of the toughest in the league, away to Birmingham and Sheffield and home to one of the big favourites. We are desperate to have a good performance and with the support of our fans we can bring this to the pitch.

'It was unbelievable to have nearly 3,000 at Birmingham in a great mood and backing us even when they took the lead. That was one of the reasons we were able to come back.'

A fan march is planned to help whip up the atmosphere prior to kick off, and Farke senses City will need that backing against the relegated Baggies, who he tips to be in the promotion shake up.

'Absolutely one of the favourites. They have big possibilities from the financial point of view and it is a sign they are able to turn down big money offers to keep a pretty experienced squad,' he said.

'They have many quality players but even for the favourites you have to prove it every day.

'The league is so close together.

'Many coaches felt Hull City were a favourite last season but they had big problems at the start. Anything can happen in this league but when you look at their quality and the possibilities they have as a club then can immediately return to the Premier League.

'I am not surprised at the start they have had. It is quite difficult when you are a relegated team and you have lost most of your games last season, so self-confidence is not high.

'There is also a big fluctuation in the squad. If I could choose I would like to choose a game against such a side in the first day. That is what happened against Bolton. I watched it and it was a pretty lucky win for them.

'It was a wake up call for West Brom.'