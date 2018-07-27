Daniel Farke has moved on from James Maddison, Angus Gunn and Harrison Reed

Video

Published: 5:55 AM July 27, 2018 Updated: 3:13 PM October 10, 2020

Daniel Farke is counting the days to his second crack at the Championship Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Daniel Farke is not about to make any bold predictions whether his Norwich City squad is better than last season.

A new look City have been impressive for the majority of the summer sparring, after starting the close season offloading the likes of James Maddison, Josh Murphy and Marley Watkins as part of the financial reality at Carrow Road.

'It is too early for me to judge if this squad is better than last season,' said Farke. 'Of course, we have done some transfer business for football reasons, some for financial.

'Last season I loved to work with players like Harrison Reed, Josh Murphy, Angus Gunn, James Maddison. I would be happy if they were all here still but either we needed the transfer fee or they are too expensive for us.

'We can't buy Angus Gunn. No chance. The same with Harrison Reed. He is pretty much involved in the plans of Southampton at this moment, so for that, no chance.

You may also want to watch:

'I would love to have those two around.'

MORE: Have your say on our Pinkun forum

Farke, however, is convinced he will be a better coach second time around, after a summer break to recharge the batteries following a gruelling first season in England.

'Experience always helps. On each and every level. Even if Arsene Wenger right now joined Spain or Germany's national teams I can tell you after one year he would be better prepared,' said Farke.

'It is always good to feel the smell of the stadiums and the details of the pitch. It is not so much about being prepared for the Championship.

'It is about knowing the squad and last summer I had 27 lads who had to get used to me and me to them. I had to try and decide which player suits to my idea and as a collective and what other lads we needed in important roles.

'That is always difficult, even for a coach coming from this league. This pre-season I feel much more comfortable because I know what my players can give me.

'I was ready for a break. 100pc. Even the summer before it was a late decision to come here, we had to do so much business and Stuart (Webber) was only in the job for a matter of weeks.

'So I went from 12 months at Dortmund to Norwich and planning and speaking to players.

'It felt like two years without any break. I was happy to get some quality time on holiday with the family and that helped to refuel the energy, come back relaxed and refreshed and highly motivated in a positive mood.

'That is what I feel at the moment.'