Search

Advanced search

Issue 10 of PinkUn out now
Video

Daniel Farke provides Ivo Pinto update amidst Ipswich Town transfer links

PUBLISHED: 10:48 31 January 2019 | UPDATED: 10:48 31 January 2019

Ivo Pinto is being toued with a deadline day move to Ipswich Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Ivo Pinto is being toued with a deadline day move to Ipswich Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Paul Chesterton

Daniel Farke admits Ivo Pinto could leave Norwich City ahead of Thursday’s 11pm transfer deadline.

The Sun reported on Thursday morning Championship neighbours Ipswich Town could offer the 29-year-old a surprise escape route, after Pinto had been strongly touted with a move to Turkish football earlier this month.

The report says the two clubs have yet to agree any deal but claims Pinto would be interested in a move to Portman Road.

Pinto is out of contract at Carrow Road this summer but surplus to requirements following the emergence of Max Aarons, and with Borussia Dortmund’s Felix Passlack aso on loan.

Farke had made it clear he would be happy for Pinto to stay beyond the deadline but revealed on Wednesday afternoon there could be a late twist.

“I hope we can work together with this group. The only topic is perhaps Ivo,” he said, speaking at Colney.

“We’ve spoken in an honest way and until the last hour, he has the opportunity if it’s his choice to have a move – but he is here and training in a good mood. It could be but there are no signs this week so far.”

Pinto travelled to Turkey to tie up a move with top flight club Ankaragücü earlier this month but that deal stalled and Pinto returned to the UK, although Farke made it clear he would not be considered until his future has been resolved.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘Some days I literally couldn’t move’ - suffering mother’s despair after court hands her £1,100 fine

Donna Weight, from Lowestoft, has told of an ‘awful few years’ after being fined for breaching an abatement notice. Picture: Thomas Chapman

Region sees coldest night of 2019 with more snow expected

A foggy view from Lady Julian Bridge in Norwich. Picture: Bethany Whymark

“Let us know you are safe” - family’s plea to UEA graduate and teacher turned fugitive

Angela Davey on her graduation day in 2003. Picture: Courtesy of family archive

Controversial plans for 300 homes in treasured woodland given go-ahead

Jason Beckett, treasurer for The Friends of Thorpe Woodlands, in Thorpe woods which are under threat from housing development. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

Norwich City confirm Philip Heise deal - six months earlier than planned

Philip Heise completes his January move to Norwich City from Dynamo Dresden. Picture: Archant

Most Read

Man in his 20s dies in crash

Docking Road, at Fring, where the fatal crash happened on Friday Picture: Chris Bishop

Norwich supermarket giving away stock ahead of permanent closure in 24 hours

Owner of the Desh Supermarket in Magdalen Street, Abul Hussain, inside the stocked up store which has been closed since February. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Pub closes less than a year after opening

Bishop's of Chapel Street opened in the former Lattice House in May Picture: Chris Bishop

Fresh snow and ice weather warning for Norfolk and Suffolk

Nick Jager took this picture in Thorpe Hamlet overnight. Pic: Nick Jager.

SEE INSIDE: Mansion bought by mystery former Norwich City player who is ‘coming home’

The Oaks, Wicklewood. Pic: www.warners-prop.com

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Region sees coldest night of 2019 with more snow expected

A foggy view from Lady Julian Bridge in Norwich. Picture: Bethany Whymark

Norwich City confirm Philip Heise deal - six months earlier than planned

Philip Heise completes his January move to Norwich City from Dynamo Dresden. Picture: Archant

Transfer deadline day deals, rumours, sightings - we have it covered

Will Norwich City sporting director Stuart Webber be a busy on transfer deadline day? Picture: Denise Bradley

Triathlete’s long road to recovery after being hit by elderly driver

Triathlete Sandie Jardine was thrown 30ft in the air when a car hit her bike at 50mph along Brandon Road last year - just a mile away from her home in Weeting. Photo: Sandie Jardine

“Let us know you are safe” - family’s plea to UEA graduate and teacher turned fugitive

Angela Davey on her graduation day in 2003. Picture: Courtesy of family archive
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists