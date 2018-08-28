Search

Advanced search

‘It was an opportunity missed’ – Blackburn boss frustrated by dramatic defeat to Norwich

PUBLISHED: 13:15 23 December 2018 | UPDATED: 13:15 23 December 2018

Blackburn Rovers Manager Tony Mowbray reacts during the Sky Bet Championship match at Ewood Park, Blackburn Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Blackburn Rovers Manager Tony Mowbray reacts during the Sky Bet Championship match at Ewood Park, Blackburn Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Paul Chesterton

Tony Mowbray felt his Blackburn team missed a good chance to upset high-flying Norwich City, despite having just one shot on target during their defeat at Ewood Park.

That Bradley Dack effort was held easily by Tim Krul in the second but Adam Armstrong did also fire just wide early on, before Teemu Pukki pinched the win for the Canaries in the 86th minute.

“I thought we played pretty well against a team up there at the top of the table and had chances to win the game,” the former Ipswich defender told his club’s website.

“We knew they would have a lot of possession and the way they play. We had the best opportunities in a tight game and we’ve come out the back end of it with a defeat.

“I could easily be talking about a 1-0 win for us or a 0-0 draw, and we’re frustrated and disappointed. We’ve put a lot of work into today’s match and we pretty much ended the game with 10 men in the end after Harrison Reed picked up an injury late on.

“The inability to cover areas of the pitch, which we did so well for 85 minutes was the difference in the end. I feel it was an opportunity missed for us today. It’s frustrating.”

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man dies after crash between car and lorry

The B1077 at Northacre between Watton and Attleborough has been closed following a serious crash. Picture: Sophie Smith

‘I have lost everything now’ – drink driver’s shock at being told he will lose licence

Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: Denise Bradley.

Police join Norfolk family in search for missing mother of five

Hannah Thomas is appealing for help to trace her mother, Sandra, pictured, who is missing. Pictures: Hannah Thomas

Driver attacked following crash at busy roundabout

The incident happened on Sunday (December 16) at the roundabout on the A47-A1101 Elm High Road in Wisbech. Picture: Google Streetview

Pitch and putt course to close after costing taxpayers £50,000 per year

Dip Farm Pitch and Putt, Lowestoft, will be shut down later this month. Photo: Sentinel Leisure Trust.

Most Read

Revealed: Best and worst schools in Tower Hamlets

The best schools in every London borough have been revealed. Pic: PA

Three people stabbed inside health centres in Bow

Police officers near the Tredegar Practice. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Councillor quits as Tower Hamlets launches investigation into allegations of ‘housing fraud’

Solicitor Mohammad Harun quits as Tower Hamlets councillor over housing allegations. Picture: law firm website

Man, 50, charged after van driver threatened with knife in Bethnal Green

Thames Magistrates' Court. Picture: Spencer Griffiths

Probe into fraud and misuse of taxpayers’ money during Lutfur Rahman era is closed

Lutfur Rahman was removed from office in 2015. Picture: Mike Brooke

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Family to be reunited with missing man Josh Barnes

Josh Barnes, who had been missing since the early hours of Saturday, December 22 is to be reunited with his family after being found. Picture: The Barnes family

Man dies in Eriswell Crash

A fatal road traffic collission occurred on the B112 between Mildenhall and Lakenheath on Sunday December 23rd. The road is now open Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Worried owners hope to hear news of missing cats this Christmas

Dily is missing. Photo: Provided by RSPCA East Norfolk

Re-live the Vrancic magic and Pukki winner which snatched victory at Blackburn for City

Mario Vrancic and Marco Stiepermann celebrate victory at Blackburn Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Christmas presents provide festive cheer to hospital patients

Staff receive gifts from the Friends’ secretary Angie Batson (third from left) and chairman Keith Jarvis (fourth from right). Picture by Richard Batson
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists