Canaries Trust 'shocked' over Norwich City's 'serious error' in BK8 fiasco

Published: 11:48 AM June 8, 2021

Sarah Greaves reads out the Canaries Trust's statement about Norwich City's partnership with Asian betting firm BK8. - Credit: Canaries Trust

Norwich City's controversial new sponsorship deal is a "serious error which impacts how our club is perceived", according to the Canaries Trust.

The supporters' group, which is also the 12th biggest shareholder in the club, released a statement in the aftermath of a backlash over adult content on social media accounts bearing the logo of new sponsor BK8.

The Asian betting firm was announced as the shirt sponsor for the upcoming season after City ended its deal with Dafabet, another gambling firm, a year early.

But soon after it emerged BK8's social media channels featured adult images of provocatively dressed women and videos hosted by male presenters featuring women carrying out activities with a clear sexual innuendo.

BK8's content has been branded as inappropriate by Norwich City fans - Credit: BK8

City fans hit out at the club's "lack of research" into their new principal partner, branding the whole situation "a PR disaster".

And the Canaries Trust released a 194-word video statement on social media.

The statement, read out by Sarah Greaves and Mandie Thorpe, said: "The Canaries Trust was shocked to see the Instagram and YouTube pages associated with new club sponsor BK8, be those rogue, fake or real accounts. These images go against the values of the club and the mission of the Canaries Trust to ensure that all fans feel welcome at Carrow Road.

An Important Statement from The Canaries Trust.



In light of today’s sponsorship announcement, we have released a video statement. pic.twitter.com/0sffEeh0uE — The Canaries Trust (@canariestrust) June 7, 2021

"As part of our ongoing mission to eradicate sexism and sexist behaviour at Norwich City, we will be working robustly with the club to address this serious error which impacts how our club is perceived, how our female fans are valued and how our younger fans may now inadvertently see images none of them should see – let alone associate with their football club.

"The trust's recent work shows many female fans still experience sexism at football games, and football clubs associating with companies which perpetuate these outdated views of women in sport ensures these issues endure for new generations.

"We firmly believe that sexism in football must stop, and we will be doubling our efforts to make Norwich City Football Club listen to the fans and shareholders, ensuring that the necessary changes required are followed through.

A screenshot from a social media page called 'BK8 girls' which has resulted in criticism of Norwich City FC - Credit: BK8

"This is not acceptable. Her Game Too."

Norwich City's commercial team is set for a day of crisis meetings to discuss the fallout from the sponsorship deal.