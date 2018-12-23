Search

Advanced search

Video

‘It doesn’t come easy’ – 200-up Tettey talks Norwich City landmark and unique Christmas double

23 December, 2018 - 16:25
Alex Tettey leads out Norwich City on his 200th appearance for the club at Blackburn. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Alex Tettey leads out Norwich City on his 200th appearance for the club at Blackburn. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Paul Chesterton

The fire still burns for Alex Tettey after appearance number 200 and another Norwich City victory in the bag.

The Canaries’ 1-0 win at Blackburn wrapped up the first half of the Championship season with Daniel Farke’s side second, still a point behind leaders Leeds and five clear of West Brom in third.

As for City’s longest serving current player, seven seasons have given him every experience a footballer could go through – all based on one simple premise.

“It’ never been something I’ve been sitting at home saying I need to reach it,” admitted Tettey. “I’ve just been working hard to get games and to help.

“To play 200 games, it doesn’t come easy. Not a lot of players have done that, so I’m very happy and pleased.

Norwich City midfielder Alex Tettey flies in with a customary block to deny Danny Graham's effort on goal, for Blackburn at Ewood Park. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus ImagesNorwich City midfielder Alex Tettey flies in with a customary block to deny Danny Graham's effort on goal, for Blackburn at Ewood Park. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

“I have been through everything now. I’m pretty much the only guy who has been through everything in the last six years with the club: Premier League, Championship, Premier League, Championship, managers gone, new managers in.

“But that’s life isn’t it? You just need to go again, look forward and not think too much about it. Norwich will always be here. People go, people come, and I’ve just been enjoying myself whether I play, we win or it’s just life.”

Tettey added: “I wouldn’t say the supporters love me! I’m doing what I can. Sometimes it’s good enough, sometimes it’s not – but at least they see me trying. In football, if you see players trying, there’s not much you can say about them whether they play good or bad, as long as you try to give your best. And that’s what I’ve done since I have been here.

“If they appreciate that, it’s good. If not, then not everyone can like you.”

As for what happens next, Tettey is well aware of the opportunity that awaits – especially with two festive Carrow Road games against promotion hopefuls Nottingham Forest and Derby in the next five days.

“It does still excite me,” smiled Tettey. “Obviously last season we ended up where we ended up and for us to be where we are right now, and for the boys… I don’t know what they’ve given them but for them to be playing like this, with their confidence and what they are doing, it is unbelievable.

“For us to have two home games over Christmas, that has not happened before since I’ve been here. So it was a good win here and confidence is high.

“We need to do better to win those two home games but I’m definitely looking forward to them and they are the games you want to play. I think we’re all looking forward to them.”

For the latest Norwich City news and opinion follow Michael Bailey on the following channels…

Michael Bailey on Twitter @michaeljbailey

Michael Bailey on Facebook @mbjourno

Michael Bailey on Instagram @mrmichaeljbailey

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man dies after crash between car and lorry

The B1077 at Northacre between Watton and Attleborough has been closed following a serious crash. Picture: Sophie Smith

‘I have lost everything now’ – drink driver’s shock at being told he will lose licence

Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: Denise Bradley.

Police join Norfolk family in search for missing mother of five

Hannah Thomas is appealing for help to trace her mother, Sandra, pictured, who is missing. Pictures: Hannah Thomas

Driver attacked following crash at busy roundabout

The incident happened on Sunday (December 16) at the roundabout on the A47-A1101 Elm High Road in Wisbech. Picture: Google Streetview

Pitch and putt course to close after costing taxpayers £50,000 per year

Dip Farm Pitch and Putt, Lowestoft, will be shut down later this month. Photo: Sentinel Leisure Trust.

Most Read

Driver flees police after head-on crash in Whittlesey town centre

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘Reckless’ learner driver who led police on 113mph chase through Benwick is disqualified

#includeImage($article, 225)

March man guilty of ‘completely unprovoked and vicious’ stabbing at Whittlesey Straw Bear Festival

#includeImage($article, 225)

Driver suffers ‘serious injuries’ after Fenland ditch crash that saw driver’s head smash through van front window

#includeImage($article, 225)

The best and the worst performing schools in Fenland are highlighted after new tough SATS exams

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Family to be reunited with missing man Josh Barnes

Josh Barnes, who had been missing since the early hours of Saturday, December 22 is to be reunited with his family after being found. Picture: The Barnes family

Man dies in Eriswell Crash

A fatal road traffic collission occurred on the B112 between Mildenhall and Lakenheath on Sunday December 23rd. The road is now open Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

WATCH: Couple discover cobwebs and live maggot inside packet of cereal

Sylvester Coleman and his partner Jade Kadolski discovered cobwebs and a maggot inside a box of cereal bought from Tesco in Swaffham. Picture: Sylvester Coleman

Contributions to the RNLI honoured at Great Yarmouth and Gorleston

Photo shows from Jim Carter, Mick Sinacola, David Mason, Lindsey Wigmore, Rod Wells, Paddy Lee and Rev Albert Cadmore. Picture: RNLI Great Yarmouth & Gorleston

New UK trailer released for film based on Norwich wrestler’s life

WWE star Paige. WWE star Paige. Picture John Giamundo/2015 WWE, Inc
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists