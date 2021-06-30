News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
'Gareth should run country' - How Norwich City stars reacted to England win

David Hannant

Published: 1:47 PM June 30, 2021   
City's Todd Cantwell gets involved after making his debut for England Under-21s as a second half sub

They may be footballers, but Norwich City's English contingent are also fans.

And as England beat Germany in the last 16 of the European Championships, they let rip on social media.

While a number of Norwich City's squad will have been hoping for the opposite outcome, including boss Daniel Farke, the club's English contingent thoroughly enjoyed the match - and let it show.

Midfielder Todd Cantwell, himself an England U21 international, simply tweeted: "IT'S COMING HOME".

In a nod to goalscorer Raheem Sterling, he added: "Now it makes sense why the English currency is called Sterling."

Defender Ben Gibson, who has previously been selected for Three Lions duty by Gareth Southgate, wrote: "We needed this right now. There's only one place it's coming. Gareth should run the country."

And jubilant Jordan Hugill wrote: "Surely if we get through this Ant and Dec have got to do a We're On The Ball remake?"

The City striker also shared a video clip of Peter Crouch doing the robot and reacted to Harry Kane's decisive goal with a clip of WWE wrestler Daniel Bryan crying the word "yes" - potentially a reference to when the American grappler was part of a tag team with a fellow performer called Kane.


