'Gareth should run country' - How Norwich City stars reacted to England win
- Credit: PA
They may be footballers, but Norwich City's English contingent are also fans.
And as England beat Germany in the last 16 of the European Championships, they let rip on social media.
While a number of Norwich City's squad will have been hoping for the opposite outcome, including boss Daniel Farke, the club's English contingent thoroughly enjoyed the match - and let it show.
Midfielder Todd Cantwell, himself an England U21 international, simply tweeted: "IT'S COMING HOME".
In a nod to goalscorer Raheem Sterling, he added: "Now it makes sense why the English currency is called Sterling."
You may also want to watch:
Defender Ben Gibson, who has previously been selected for Three Lions duty by Gareth Southgate, wrote: "We needed this right now. There's only one place it's coming. Gareth should run the country."
And jubilant Jordan Hugill wrote: "Surely if we get through this Ant and Dec have got to do a We're On The Ball remake?"
Most Read
- 1 The 100 most common surnames in Norfolk – how many people share your name?
- 2 Topless drunk woman punched police officer
- 3 Revealed: The latest Covid rates where you live
- 4 Rare black fox spotted on coast in 'magical moment'
- 5 Family's joy as crack addicts are finally locked out of their building
- 6 Stunning hotel view shows summer work at Carrow Road
- 7 Missing man found and 'receiving medical attention'
- 8 Fire warning after spate of tumble dryer fires
- 9 'Heavy traffic' on A47 after crash at roundabout
- 10 'Stupid' homesick university student in near-100mph police chase
The City striker also shared a video clip of Peter Crouch doing the robot and reacted to Harry Kane's decisive goal with a clip of WWE wrestler Daniel Bryan crying the word "yes" - potentially a reference to when the American grappler was part of a tag team with a fellow performer called Kane.