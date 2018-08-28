Search

Norwich City legend Grant Holt to make singles wrestling bow

PUBLISHED: 19:43 22 December 2018 | UPDATED: 19:43 22 December 2018

Grant Holt with Ricky and Zak Knight ahead of the WAW ‘Do they know it’s Christmas?’ event. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

Grant Holt with Ricky and Zak Knight ahead of the WAW 'Do they know it's Christmas?' event. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

Norwich City legend Grant Holt is making his singles bow in the wrestling ring at Epic Studios tonight.

Grant Holt with rising wrestling star Ricky Knight Jr. Holt makes his wrestling singles debut on Saturday December 22 at Epic Studios, Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

The former Canaries striker will head to the ring as part of the World Association of Wrestling (WAW) ‘Do they know it’s Christmas?’ event.

The 37-year-old has already had a taste of success after winning the WAW 40-man rumble earlier this year, but this time he will be taking to the ring solo to face Brad O’Brien.

Mr Holt said: “I used to watch wrestling when I was younger, then I got the opportunity to be involved in a massive show.

“My opponent is a fantastic wrestler, he’s got some fantastic moves that he pulls out of from nowhere, you have to very vigilant about where you are in the ring.

Learning the hard way. Grant Holt has been coached by Ricky Knight Jr - rising wrestling star and nephew to WWE star Paige. Picture: Neil Didsbury

“Once I got the opportunity, that was it, I had to do it! I’m really enjoying it.”

Mr Holt will take to the ring at 9.30pm in Epic Studios.

