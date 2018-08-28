Norwich City legend Grant Holt to make singles wrestling bow

Norwich City legend Grant Holt is making his singles bow in the wrestling ring at Epic Studios tonight.

The former Canaries striker will head to the ring as part of the World Association of Wrestling (WAW) ‘Do they know it’s Christmas?’ event.

The 37-year-old has already had a taste of success after winning the WAW 40-man rumble earlier this year, but this time he will be taking to the ring solo to face Brad O’Brien.

Mr Holt said: “I used to watch wrestling when I was younger, then I got the opportunity to be involved in a massive show.

“My opponent is a fantastic wrestler, he’s got some fantastic moves that he pulls out of from nowhere, you have to very vigilant about where you are in the ring.

“Once I got the opportunity, that was it, I had to do it! I’m really enjoying it.”

Mr Holt will take to the ring at 9.30pm in Epic Studios.