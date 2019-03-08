Search

Norwich City Ladies 1 Stevenage Ladies 4: Canaries open home campaign with defeat

PUBLISHED: 13:15 02 September 2019 | UPDATED: 13:15 02 September 2019

Keunna Dill has an effort on goal during Norwich City Ladies' defeat against Stevenage Ladies. Picture: Brian Coombes

Norwich City slipped to a 4-1 defeat against Stevenage Ladies in their first home game of the 2019/20 campaign.

The game started at a frenetic pace with both sides getting forward at every opportunity.

Stevenage broke the deadlock in the 14th minute when Makewell got the better of Hope Armstrong in a one on one situation.

Norwich responded well and got back on level terms in the 24th minute when Tash Snelling met a low cross to turn the ball past Stevenage goalkeeper Hannah Vandersluis.

Norwich had the momentum with plenty of possession but against the run of play Stevenage got their noses back in front thanks to Makewell's second of the afternoon.

City almost pulled level when Angelina Dixon lobbed keeper Vandersluis only to see her shot bounce off the crossbar. It got worse before the break when Stevenage's Nagle made it 3-1.

At the restart Stevenage were intent on capitalising on their lead and they were rewarded when Charlotte Ryan struck.

During the half, both teams were forced to make substitutions due to injuries, but also tactical changes brought on fresh legs.

With Norwich now three behind, pressure on the Stevenage goal was stepped up by the home side throughout the half, with a succession of chances created but not taken.

Perhaps the best two fell to Gabrielle Cobb from outside the 18 yard box whose efforts went just over the bar. Despite a final rally by Norwich it wasn't to be, score at the final whistle remained 1-4.

City turn their attention to the first midweek fixture of the season against Ipswich Town on Wednesday, a 7:45pm kick-off at the Goldstar Ground Felixstowe.

Norwich: Armstrong, Robson (Desborough 62, Nixon, McDonald, Cullum, Bueggein, Cook, Durrant (C Young 83), Snelling (Long 86), Dill, Cobb, Subs not used: Smith & M Young

Stevenage: Vandersluis, Dunbar, Ryan, Burling, Godbeer, Deacon (Knell 75), Breckenridge (Biggadike 57), Makewell, Nagle (Jarman 68), Dunnage, Nixon, Subs not used: None

Referee: Harvey Newstead

Attendance: 104

