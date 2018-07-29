Martell sends a painful warning shot – he’s back and he means business

Published: 1:25 AM July 29, 2018 Updated: 3:13 PM October 10, 2020

Iain Martell admitted his return to the boxing ring felt like his debut all over again – but this time without the ice bucket and the broken hand.

Iain Martell's hands in rased in victory by referee Lee Cook Picture: Mark Hewlett - Credit: Archant

The popular Norwich cruiserweight won his first two fights but each time ended up with broken bones in his hands – meaning a frustrating eight-month delay before he stepped over the ropes at The Halls on Saturday to face the tough Adam Williams, from Manchester.

But absence made the fists grow stronger and, with a second remaining of the first round, Martell delivered a sickening left to the body, which sent Williams through the ropes, on to the medical team's table and into a chair, conveniently placed next to the ringside doctor.

'It was a nice punch and I was glad to get the finish,' said Martell.

'Last year was a right-off and tonight did feel like a debut with all the tension and all the excitement. Having two hands and knowing full well that if I land regardless of whether it is head or body and which hand, I can do some serious damage and I enjoy that. I relish that challenge and it was a great night tonight.

Iain Martell with trainers Jon Thaxton, left, and Graham Everett Picture: Mark Hewlett - Credit: Archant

'I won't gloat too much about it though. I am glad I got the job done, glad I got the finish but it is back to work tomorrow. I will be running out in the fresh air and getting ready for the next one.'

Williams has been in with some decent opponents – including Lawrence Okolie and Richard Riakporhe – and rarely suffers the sort of fate that befell him on Saturday – proof that Martell's and trainer Graham Everett's ambitions for the 28-year-old are more than realistic.

'I would like to be in contention for the Southern Area by the spring,' said Martell. 'Whoever has the title at that time, I will be looking for them.'

Everett said: 'Seven or eight fights in I would expect Iain to be boxing for the Southern Area title and I would expect him to be winning it, and I expect him to be winning the English title and I expect him to be fighting for the British title and to win that as well - and so on and so forth.

Iain Martell in action against Adam Williams Picture: Mark Hewlett - Credit: Archant

'He has despatched somebody who has never been stopped like that, and the nice thing is he did it with something we have been working on in the gym a lot – good, powerful body shots.

'He sent a message out tonight.'