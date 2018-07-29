News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Sport

Martell sends a painful warning shot – he’s back and he means business

Author Picture Icon

Chris Lakey

Published: 1:25 AM July 29, 2018    Updated: 3:13 PM October 10, 2020
Iain Martell lands the body shot that ended his fight against Adam Williams Picture: Mark Hewlett

Iain Martell lands the body shot that ended his fight against Adam Williams Picture: Mark Hewlett - Credit: Archant

Iain Martell admitted his return to the boxing ring felt like his debut all over again – but this time without the ice bucket and the broken hand.

Iain Martell's hands in rased in victory by referee Lee Cook Picture: Mark Hewlett

Iain Martell's hands in rased in victory by referee Lee Cook Picture: Mark Hewlett - Credit: Archant

The popular Norwich cruiserweight won his first two fights but each time ended up with broken bones in his hands – meaning a frustrating eight-month delay before he stepped over the ropes at The Halls on Saturday to face the tough Adam Williams, from Manchester.

But absence made the fists grow stronger and, with a second remaining of the first round, Martell delivered a sickening left to the body, which sent Williams through the ropes, on to the medical team's table and into a chair, conveniently placed next to the ringside doctor.

'It was a nice punch and I was glad to get the finish,' said Martell.

'Last year was a right-off and tonight did feel like a debut with all the tension and all the excitement. Having two hands and knowing full well that if I land regardless of whether it is head or body and which hand, I can do some serious damage and I enjoy that. I relish that challenge and it was a great night tonight.

Iain Martell with trainers Jon Thaxton, left, and Graham Everett Picture: Mark Hewlett

Iain Martell with trainers Jon Thaxton, left, and Graham Everett Picture: Mark Hewlett - Credit: Archant

You may also want to watch:

'I won't gloat too much about it though. I am glad I got the job done, glad I got the finish but it is back to work tomorrow. I will be running out in the fresh air and getting ready for the next one.'

Williams has been in with some decent opponents – including Lawrence Okolie and Richard Riakporhe – and rarely suffers the sort of fate that befell him on Saturday – proof that Martell's and trainer Graham Everett's ambitions for the 28-year-old are more than realistic.

Most Read

  1. 1 Group slams 'dreadful' town market place and demands overhaul
  2. 2 Woman dies after fall from multi-storey car park
  3. 3 'I lived in the woods' - Suspected murder victim reveals five year ordeal
  1. 4 Plans for 54 new homes on edge of town revealed
  2. 5 Men caught on camera 'encircling and harassing' a young seal
  3. 6 Man in 60s dies after sports car crashes into archway
  4. 7 In pictures: The Norfolk town where fairground rides changed forever
  5. 8 Thousands of jobs and 200 Peacocks stores saved
  6. 9 Touching tribute to N&N nurse who died from Covid-19
  7. 10 Clothes shop to open third store in village after online videos top 10,000 views

'I would like to be in contention for the Southern Area by the spring,' said Martell. 'Whoever has the title at that time, I will be looking for them.'

Everett said: 'Seven or eight fights in I would expect Iain to be boxing for the Southern Area title and I would expect him to be winning it, and I expect him to be winning the English title and I expect him to be fighting for the British title and to win that as well - and so on and so forth.

Iain Martell in action against Adam Williams Picture: Mark Hewlett

Iain Martell in action against Adam Williams Picture: Mark Hewlett - Credit: Archant

'He has despatched somebody who has never been stopped like that, and the nice thing is he did it with something we have been working on in the gym a lot – good, powerful body shots.

'He sent a message out tonight.'

Iain Martell in action against Adam Williams Picture: Mark Hewlett

Iain Martell in action against Adam Williams Picture: Mark Hewlett - Credit: Archant

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The collapse of Sir Philip Green's Arcadia Group has seen the closure of Topshop

9 big-name Norwich stores that won't reopen on April 12

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
How will GP surgeries carry out appointments going forward?

Coronavirus

Era of face-to-face GP appointments is over in Norfolk

Clarissa Place

Author Picture Icon
A heavy police presence remains the the Elms Road area of Red Lodge after a shooting on Sunday 4th A

Updated

Three people - including two teens - injured in shotgun attack

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
The queue across Queen's Square in Attleborough for Morgan Lewis' new shop Bakeaholics. Picture: DEN

New cake shop closed after selling out in frantic 48 hours

Clarissa Place

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus