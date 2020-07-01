Search

Merger will make football club ‘one of the biggest in the county’

PUBLISHED: 15:36 01 July 2020 | UPDATED: 15:37 01 July 2020

North Walsham Town FC is set to become one of the biggest football clubs in the county according to its chairman. Picture: Craig Brown

North Walsham Town FC is set to become one of the biggest football clubs in the county according to its chairman. Picture: Craig Brown

Craig Brown

A merger between two of a town’s football clubs will see them form one of the biggest clubs in the county according to its chairman.



North Walsham Town FC will merge with North Walsham Town Youth FC to see men and women’s football from under-six to senior level provided under one roof.

Chairman Craig Brown said the move had been a long time coming following years of mix up and overlap between the two teams.

He said: “We’ve had two clubs in the town since forever, we’ve had the adults and the youth, where the adults have always had youth teams but the youth have always only had youth teams and to be honest there has always been a bit of a mix up.

“We’ve been trying for years to merge the two and finally we’ve managed to get it over the line this year and it has now made North Walsham Town Football Club one of the biggest in the county.



“We’re really excited about it, there’s not been much good news at the moment what with having to keep an eye on all this Covid-19, so we are excited to get this out there and shout it from the rooftops.”

Mr Brown said that the move had not been influenced by the pandemic and said that the merger was the result of “a hell of a lot of work” over many years.

The chairman said that he felt the move would help to get more promising young players to transition into senior football, with the “big step” into an adult team made simpler by getting under-16 and under-18 players to train with senior teams from a young age.

He added: “All our coaches are now fully qualified and we’ve ticked every single box so it’s a massive thing for the town.

“We’ve spent so much time and effort to get our facilities up to a superb level and now they’re the best facilities in the area by a long way.”

The club is currently looking for more people to join it from players to board members with Mr Brown urging anyone who wants to get involved in any capacity to contact him on 07810553009.

